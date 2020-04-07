07.04.2020 04:40:00

ASTRI sets up joint innovation lab with railway operator for smarter railway

HONG KONG, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) has kicked off a significant initiative that will see the railway system in Hong Kong become smarter and safer.

ASTRI will explore innovations that will apply its award-winning technology solutions in a collaboration with MTR Corporation. The two parties last Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish the MTR ASTRI Joint Railway Innovation Laboratory.

ASTRI Chief Executive Officer Mr Hugh Chow said: "ASTRI pursues innovation that enhances Hong Kong's technology-based industries and improves the lives of its residents – and that includes how they get to work or go about for leisure. The MOU will set in motion far-reaching opportunities as ASTRI's award-winning research and innovation will be put to real-life use cases to help the city's railway operator enhance efficiency and productivity."

About ASTRI

Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness in technology-based industries through applied research. ASTRI's core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under five Technology Divisions, namely Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics, Communications, Cybersecurity, Cryptography and Trusted Technologies, Integrated Circuits and Systems, and IoT and Sensors. Five areas of applications including Smart City, Financial Technologies, Intelligent Manufacturing, Health Technologies, and Application Specific Integrated Circuits.

For further information, please visit www.astri.org.

Media Enquiries:

Mr Terry Lee
Head of Public Affairs
Tel: +852 3406 2517
Email: terrylee@astri.org

SOURCE Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI)

