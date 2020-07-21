ASTRI introduces Graduate Program 2020, one of our talent nurturing initiatives

HONG KONG, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) has launched its first Graduate Program 2020 (the Program). It offers university graduates (2019-20) a unique opportunity to begin a career in technology research environment. The initiative serves as a timely response to the city's soaring unemployment.

The Program offers one-time, two-year full-time job positions with potential job rotation. It opens doors for Hong Kong's new graduates from universities and higher education institutes. ASTRI is Hong Kong's largest applied technology R&D Centre and nearly one in four of our technologists and engineers has a PhD. Successful candidates of the Program will work across a wide range of disciplines in technology research and corporate developments. They will work with world-class professionals in a multi-cultural environment.

"At ASTRI, we seek to address pain points in society, and we want to support the Hong Kong community at this challenging time which has left many out of work, including young people who are the most vulnerable to rising unemployment," said Mr Hugh Chow, ASTRI Chief Executive Officer. "Offering the new graduates an opportunity to kickstart their careers in the prevailing difficult climate, is a way we make positive impact on our society," he added.

ASTRI Chief Operating Officer, Dr Martin Szeto said: "Talent is key to a thriving innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem, and over the years ASTRI has nurtured a quality pool of talents in applied research and I&T. It is through collaborative partnerships with government, academia, financial and industry institutions."

ASTRI Chief Technology Officer, Dr Lucas Hui said, "Young adults are the backbone of every society contributing to the success of our future economy. ASTRI not only makes an impact on society through applied research, we can also add value to our economy by nurturing the next generation. Over the years ASTRI has had many talent exchanges and internships."

This Program adds to ASTRI's numerous talent development initiatives. Since 2016, ASTRI and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) have jointly provided the FinTech Career Accelerator Scheme. It cultivates future leaders necessary to sustain Hong Kong's banking, finance and business services. It adds to preserve Hong Kong's competitiveness as an international finance hub. Over 500 interns have participated in the last four years. In 2020 the HKMA received more than 1,400 applications, nearly double the joiners a year before.

ASTRI also offers a three-month blockchain accelerator program, in partnership with the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park and Molecular Hub. In 2020, ASTRI Summer Internships received 43 university students from Hong Kong and abroad.

Interested applicants for the Graduate Program 2020 can visit the ASTRI website (https://www.astri.org/career/astri-graduate-program-2020-2-years-contract/) and submit their CV to careers@astri.org (quoting Ref: ASTRI/GP2020) between Monday 13 July and Friday 31 July 2020, indicating their academic background, work experience and the top five functions they are interested in joining.

About ASTRI

The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness in technology-based industries through applied research.

ASTRI's research and development strategic focus covers five areas of applications: Smart City; Financial Technologies; Intelligent Manufacturing; Health Technologies; and Application Specific Integrated Circuits through its mandate as the Hong Kong branch of the Chinese National Engineering Research Centre. Our core competence in various areas is grouped under five technology divisions, namely Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics; Communications Technologies; Cybersecurity, Cryptography and Trusted Technologies; Integrated Circuits and Systems, and IoT and Sensors.

ASTRI seeks to develop technologies that address the needs of industries, institutions and communities in Hong Kong; as well as nurture talents to create economic value and societal impact. To date, ASTRI has transferred more than 750 technologies to the industry and owns nearly 850 patents in the Mainland, the US and other countries. For further information, please visit www.astri.org.

SOURCE Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI)