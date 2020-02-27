27.02.2020 03:00:00

ASTRI Announced the Appointment of New Directors of ASTRI Board

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) today announced the appointment of four new Directors to the ASTRI Board for the period from 1 March 2020 to 20 October 2021. The new appointees are:

  • Prof Chan Chun-kwong
    Programme Director, MSc in Financial Technology, Faculty of Engineering
    Professor of Practice in FinTech, Department of Systems Engineering and Engineering Management
    The Chinese University of Hong Kong

  • Mr Stephen Chau Kam-kun
    Chief Technology Officer
    SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited

  • Mr Peter Ng Hon-yu
    Vice President, Technology, Enabling Technology Group
    ASM Pacific Technology Limited

  • Ir Prof Joseph Ng Kee-yin
    Professor, Department of Computer Science
    Hong Kong Baptist University

Three serving Directors of ASTRI, namely Mr Ha Yung-kuen, Mr Stephen Ho Wai-chung and Mr Andy Liu An-ting, have also been re-appointed for the period from 1 March 2020 to 20 October 2021.

And commencing 1 March 2020, Prof Liew Soung-chang and Dr Archie Yeh Tsuei-chi will retire from the ASTRI Board.

Chairman of ASTRI's Board of Directors Ir Sunny Lee Wai-kwong welcomed the new members to the Board and thanked the retiring members. He said, "ASTRI has over the past 20 years come a long way in applying technology to bring positive impact on industries, putting Hong Kong on the global map of innovation. This is only possible through the selfless giving of top minds from businesses and universities. I want to thank Prof Liew and Dr Yeh for their contributions in years past, and very much look forward to working with Prof Chan, Mr Chau, Mr Ng and Ir Prof Ng to take ASTRI to the next level."

As from 1 March 2020, the composition of ASTRI's Board of Directors is as follows:

Chairman

Ir Sunny Lee Wai-kwong, JP

Members

Prof Chan Chun-kwong
Ms Cally Chan Shan-shan
Mr Stephen Chau Kam-kun
Mr Duncan Chiu
Mr Charles Chow Sai-Keung
Mr Steve Chuang Tzu-hsiung
Mr Ha Yung-kuen, BBS
Mr Stephen Ho Wai-chung
Mr Kwong Chi-keung, JP
Ir Dr Alan Lam Hiu-fung
Prof Lam Tak-wah
Prof Sabrina Lin Man-yee
Mr Andy Liu An-ting
Dr Davy Lo Kwok-wai
Mr Peter Ng Hon-yu
Ir Prof Joseph Ng Kee-yin
Ms Ada Wong Yin-man

(In alphabetical order according to surname)

Official Members

Ms Annie Choi Suk-han, JP, Permanent Secretary for Innovation and Technology
Ms Rebecca Pun Ting-ting, JP, Commissioner for Innovation and Technology

About ASTRI

Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness in technology-based industries through applied research. ASTRI's core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under five Technology Divisions, namely Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics, Communications, Cybersecurity, Cryptography and Trusted Technologies, Integrated Circuits and Systems, and IoT and Sensors. Five areas of applications including Smart City, Financial Technologies, Intelligent Manufacturing, Health Technologies, and Application Specific Integrated Circuits.

For further information about ASTRI, please visit www.astri.org

SOURCE Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI)

