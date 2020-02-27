ASTRI Announced the Appointment of New Directors of ASTRI Board

HONG KONG, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) today announced the appointment of four new Directors to the ASTRI Board for the period from 1 March 2020 to 20 October 2021. The new appointees are:

Prof Chan Chun -kwong

Programme Director, MSc in Financial Technology, Faculty of Engineering

Professor of Practice in FinTech, Department of Systems Engineering and Engineering Management

The Chinese University of Hong Kong





Chief Technology Officer

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited





Vice President, Technology, Enabling Technology Group

ASM Pacific Technology Limited





Professor, Department of Computer Science

Hong Kong Baptist University

Three serving Directors of ASTRI, namely Mr Ha Yung-kuen, Mr Stephen Ho Wai-chung and Mr Andy Liu An-ting, have also been re-appointed for the period from 1 March 2020 to 20 October 2021.

And commencing 1 March 2020, Prof Liew Soung-chang and Dr Archie Yeh Tsuei-chi will retire from the ASTRI Board.

Chairman of ASTRI's Board of Directors Ir Sunny Lee Wai-kwong welcomed the new members to the Board and thanked the retiring members. He said, "ASTRI has over the past 20 years come a long way in applying technology to bring positive impact on industries, putting Hong Kong on the global map of innovation. This is only possible through the selfless giving of top minds from businesses and universities. I want to thank Prof Liew and Dr Yeh for their contributions in years past, and very much look forward to working with Prof Chan, Mr Chau, Mr Ng and Ir Prof Ng to take ASTRI to the next level."

As from 1 March 2020, the composition of ASTRI's Board of Directors is as follows:

Chairman

Ir Sunny Lee Wai-kwong, JP

Members

Prof Chan Chun-kwong

Ms Cally Chan Shan-shan

Mr Stephen Chau Kam-kun

Mr Duncan Chiu

Mr Charles Chow Sai-Keung

Mr Steve Chuang Tzu-hsiung

Mr Ha Yung-kuen, BBS

Mr Stephen Ho Wai-chung

Mr Kwong Chi-keung, JP

Ir Dr Alan Lam Hiu-fung

Prof Lam Tak-wah

Prof Sabrina Lin Man-yee

Mr Andy Liu An-ting

Dr Davy Lo Kwok-wai

Mr Peter Ng Hon-yu

Ir Prof Joseph Ng Kee-yin

Ms Ada Wong Yin-man

(In alphabetical order according to surname)

Official Members

Ms Annie Choi Suk-han, JP, Permanent Secretary for Innovation and Technology

Ms Rebecca Pun Ting-ting, JP, Commissioner for Innovation and Technology

About ASTRI

Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness in technology-based industries through applied research. ASTRI's core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under five Technology Divisions, namely Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics, Communications, Cybersecurity, Cryptography and Trusted Technologies, Integrated Circuits and Systems, and IoT and Sensors. Five areas of applications including Smart City, Financial Technologies, Intelligent Manufacturing, Health Technologies, and Application Specific Integrated Circuits.

