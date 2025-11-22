Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’633 0.7%  SPI 17’342 0.5%  Dow 46’245 1.1%  DAX 23’092 -0.8%  Euro 0.9309 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’515 -1.0%  Gold 4’066 -0.3%  Bitcoin 68’239 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8084 0.3%  Öl 62.5 -1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278VAT31186490Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Tesla-Aktie im Visier: Chancen, Risiken und Faktoren für die Kursentwicklung
Korrelation bei ETFs: Der unterschätzte Schlüssel zur echten Diversifikation
US-Kongress plant strengere Krypto-Regeln - mögliche Auswirkungen auf Trump
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Zwischen Rekordambitionen und skeptischen Anlegern
Suche...

AstraZeneca Aktie 163523 / US0463531089

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

22.11.2025 05:11:32

AstraZeneca To Invest $2 Billion In Maryland Manufacturing Expansion

AstraZeneca
79.50 EUR 3.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca announced plans to invest $2 billion to expand its long-standing manufacturing presence in Maryland. The investment includes a major expansion of the company's flagship biologics manufacturing facility in Frederick and the construction of a new state-of-the-art clinical manufacturing facility in Gaithersburg. Together, these projects will support approximately 2,600 jobs across the two sites, including the retention of local roles, construction activity, and the creation of 300 highly skilled positions.

The Frederick facility currently produces biologics used across AstraZeneca's portfolio of cancer, autoimmune, respiratory, and rare disease treatments. The planned expansion will nearly double commercial manufacturing capacity, enabling greater supply of existing medicines and, for the first time, production within the company's rare disease portfolio. The project will create 200 highly skilled jobs and 900 construction roles, with operations expected to begin in 2029.

In parallel, AstraZeneca will build a new clinical manufacturing facility in Gaithersburg. Fully operational by 2029, the site will create 100 new jobs, retain 400 existing roles, and support an additional 1,000 construction-related jobs.

Both facilities will incorporate cutting-edge AI, automation, and data analytics and will be built to the highest environmental standards.

The announcement is part of AstraZeneca's $50 billion global investment program unveiled in July and follows a series of U.S. commitments over the past six months, including a new cell therapy manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland, a drug substance manufacturing facility in Virginia, and the expansion of the company's existing site in Coppell, Texas.