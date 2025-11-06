Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’364 0.5%  SPI 17’085 0.3%  Dow 47’311 0.5%  DAX 24’050 0.4%  Euro 0.9310 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’669 0.2%  Gold 4’006 0.7%  Bitcoin 83’467 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8090 -0.1%  Öl 63.8 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Alcon43249246Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
LANXESS-Aktie gibt nach: LANXESS leidet unter Nachfrageschwäche
SUSS MicroTec sieht 'sehr deutliche' Geschäftsbelebung - Aktienkurs etwas erholt
NVIDIA-Aktie: Höhenflug geht weiter - Diese Szenarien bestimmen die Zukunft des KI-Marktführers
BYD-Aktie im Aufwind: BYD zieht in Grossbritannien an Tesla vorbei
SIX stellt 300-Millionen-Verlust in Aussicht
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

AstraZeneca Aktie 163523 / US0463531089

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.11.2025 08:47:18

AstraZeneca Q3 Results Climb, Top Estimate; Backs FY25 Outlook

AstraZeneca
71.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) reported Thursday significantly higher profit in its third quarter with good growth in revenues. Core earnings and top line beat market estimates. Further, the firm maintained positive outlook for fiscal 2025.

Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca, said, "The strong underlying momentum across our business through the first nine months of the year sets us up well to sustain growth through 2026 and has us on track to deliver our 2030 ambition."

Looking ahead, AstraZeneca continues to expect fiscal 2025 Core earnings per share to increase by a low double-digit percentage, and total revenue to increase by a high single-digit percentage.

In the third quarter, profit before tax surged 77% to $3.24 billion from last year's $1.83 billion.

Profit attributable to owners of the Parent went up to $2.53 billion from prior year's $1.43 billion. Earnings per share were $1.62, higher than $0.91 a year ago.

Core earnings per share were $2.38.

Total revenue increased 12% to $15.19 billion from $13.57 billion a year ago.

The Wall Street analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $1.13 per share on revenues of $14.77 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?