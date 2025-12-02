Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’892 0.3%  SPI 17’707 0.3%  Dow 47’576 0.6%  DAX 23’755 0.7%  Euro 0.9336 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’701 0.6%  Gold 4’172 -1.4%  Bitcoin 73’197 5.4%  Dollar 0.8046 0.0%  Öl 63.1 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405
Top News
Aktien von Moderna und BioNTech im Fokus: FDA plant wohl strengere Zulassungsregeln für Impfstoffe
Kursrückgang am Kryptomarkt belastet Strategy-Aktie - Kommt es zum Zwangsverkauf von Bitcoin?
Beyond Meat-Aktie volatil: Spekulationen um Short Squeeze
Analyse: So bewertet DZ BANK die Henkel vz-Aktie
Plug Power-Aktie erholt sich: NASA-Deal stärkt Perspektiven der Wasserstoff-Industrie
Suche...
eToro entdecken

AstraZeneca Aktie 163523 / US0463531089

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.12.2025 16:39:55

AstraZeneca Hypertension Drug Baxdrostat Wins FDA Priority Review

AstraZeneca
78.00 EUR -0.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca's (AZN) New Drug Application (NDA) for experimental hypertension drug baxdrostat has been granted Priority Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for the second quarter of 2026.

Baxdrostat is designed to inhibit aldosterone synthase, targeting a key hormonal pathway linked to resistant hypertension, a condition that affects roughly half of U.S. patients whose blood pressure remains uncontrolled despite multiple medications. AstraZeneca says the drug could become a first-in-class treatment option.

Sharon Barr, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: "This Priority Review demonstrates our commitment to advancing baxdrostat as a potential first- and best-in-class aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the millions of people living with hard-to-control hypertension as quickly as possible. The substantial reduction in systolic blood pressure seen in the BaxHTN trial underscores baxdrostat's novel mechanism of action and its potential to bring innovation to a disease area that has seen limited progress in over two decades."

The submission is backed by results from the Phase III BaxHTN trial, which showed significant reductions in systolic blood pressure when baxdrostat was added to standard therapy. At 12 weeks, the 2mg dose delivered a placebo-adjusted reduction of 9.8 mmHg, while the 1mg dose achieved an 8.7 mmHg reduction. The drug was generally well-tolerated with mostly mild adverse events.

Nachrichten zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Um 18 Uhr live: Wie Du mit der Umland-Methode hochprofitable Aktien entdeckst

Carsten Umland zeigt im Webinar ab 18 Uhr, wie Du mit System Aktien findest, die kurz vor dem Ausbruch stehen - fernab von Hypes, mit klarer Struktur und echtem Fokus auf nachhaltige Rendite.

Schnell Plätze sichern!

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Broadcom
✅ Quanta Services
✅ ING Group

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:49 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
14:19 SGS stärkt Wachstum durch Akquisition
10:44 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Logitech, Nestlé
10:28 SMI bleibt auf Kurs
07:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Weiter aufwärts
26.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 12’891.52 02.12.2025 16:54:32
Long 10’692.13 8.57 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bayer-Aktie schnellt hoch: Bayer erhält wichtige Rückendeckung im Glyphosat-Verfahren
Jahresendrally noch möglich? Darum befindet sich die TKMS-Aktie im Abwärtstrend
Kursrückgang am Kryptomarkt belastet Strategy-Aktie - Kommt es zum Zwangsverkauf von Bitcoin?
Swissquote-Aktie knickt ein: Postfinance verkauft Paket von 3,5 Prozent
Bitcoin Supply Shock 2025: Ist eine Angebotsverknappung realistisch?
Analysten sehen für Roche-Aktie schwarz
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 48: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Was Analysten von der DEUTZ-Aktie erwarten
Alternative zu NVIDIA-Investment? - Deshalb könnte sich der SoundHound AI-Aktienkurs bis 2026 verdoppeln

Top-Rankings

Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman im dritten Quartal 2025
Depot aufgedeckt
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
So hat Michael Burry im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Burrys Portfolio in Q3 2025
Bildquelle: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images
Rohstoffe im November 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
17:06 Deutsche Anleihen: Kaum verändert
17:05 AKTIEN IM FLASH: Rüstungswerte steigen deutlich nach Putin-Kritik an Europa
16:54 ROUNDUP/Kreise: Union stimmt für Rentenpaket - aber zahlreiche Gegenstimmen
16:52 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Erholungsversuch geht weiter nach Rücksetzer
16:47 Devisen: Euro bewegt sich kaum
16:47 Kreise: Union stimmt für Rentenpaket - aber einige Gegenstimmen
16:44 Putin wirft Europa Blockadehaltung im Ukraine-Krieg vor
16:43 Devisen: Euro bewegt sich kaum
16:38 SPD-Fraktionschef zuversichtlich vor Abstimmung zum Rentenpaket
16:27 Tesla-Aktie stabil: Gehälter in Grünheide um vier Prozent erhöht