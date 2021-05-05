SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
05.05.2021 20:53:00

ASTM International Announces New Cannabis Standards, Launches Microsite

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ASTM International's cannabis committee (D37) announced a slate of new standards to support cannabis vocations. ASTM also launched a new microsite that will serve as a central resource for all ASTM International cannabis and hemp activities.

ASTM International Logo (PRNewsFoto/ASTM International) (PRNewsFoto/ASTM International)

The new standard guides (soon to be published as D8346, D8348, and D8147) aim to improve the industry by establishing broadly accepted certification requirements for professional cannabis industry vocations. Vocations include laboratory, transportation, and logistics personnel.

"The cannabis industry is expanding rapidly and would greatly benefit from widespread standardization," said Cary Black, CEO and principal consultant of CK Black Group. "These guides will help articulate general expectations, expected body of knowledge, and requirements for individuals seeking certification for various cannabis-related vocations."

The guides define content of training modules for certification of personnel. According to Black, chair of the cannabis subcommittee on personnel training, assessment, and credentialing, the guides will allow the industry to have stronger resources to help improve the quality of personnel.

ASTM also launched a microsite to host all ASTM International cannabis and hemp activities in one central location, including published standards, training and webinars, certification and proficiency testing programs, upcoming events, and more.

The microsite will serve as a hub of resources for the cannabis industry, accessible to ASTM members, industry stakeholders, and the public. To learn more, visit https://www.astmcannabis.org.

ASTM International is a not-for-profit non-governmental organization that develops voluntary consensus standards and defers to appropriate government authorities to determine the legal and regulatory framework regarding the control and use of cannabis.

About ASTM International
Committed to serving global societal needs, ASTM International positively impacts public health and safety, consumer confidence, and overall quality of life. We integrate consensus standards – developed with our international membership of volunteer technical experts – and innovative services to improve lives… Helping our world work better.

Media Inquiries: Jaime Martorana, tel+1.610.832.9796; jmartorana@astm.org
Committee Contact: Robert Morgan, tel+1.610.832.9732; rmorgan@astm.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astm-international-announces-new-cannabis-standards-launches-microsite-301284814.html

SOURCE ASTM International

﻿

