01.07.2020 14:07:00

Astanza Laser Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

DALLAS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Astanza Laser, the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and other aesthetic procedures, is celebrating its 10 year anniversary and successful growth from a humble startup to an industry leader with a diverse product line and numerous clients across the world. Astanza was founded in 2010 as an extension of a successful laser practice in Houston, TX to revolutionize the laser industry by putting clients first. Since then, Astanza has since become one of the most well-known brands in the laser aesthetic industry.

Astanza Laser is the leading laser manufacturer for aesthetic procedures like laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, and more. (PRNewsfoto/Astanza Laser)

"I am immensely proud of the steps Astanza has taken to get to where we are today," said David Murrell, President of Astanza. "When I took the reins in 2015, Astanza was the number one name in tattoo removal. We have been able to build off the strong foundation and limitless potential to develop Astanza into one of the most respected and trusted names in the aesthetic laser industry. Our world-class team, reputable product line, and unparalleled customer service are big drivers of our continued success. I believe this 10-year milestone is validation that our employees, clients, and their customers believe in our technology and Astanza's work ethic and company values. We look forward to many more years of growing alongside our clients."

Astanza's training division, New Look Laser College, has also expanded since its founding in 2007 and has trained over 2,000 certified students in performing laser tattoo removal. In March of 2018, Astanza partnered with Merz, innovators of aesthetic medicine, and became an exclusive distributor of the DESCRIBE® PFD Patch, an innovative technology that promotes faster ink clearance compared to tattoo removal without the Patch. New Look Laser College students now receive exclusive demonstrations and practice with the Patch during every two-day course.

Over the past decade, Astanza has partnered with leading manufacturers including Italian-based Quanta System to offer superior tattoo removal technologies such as the Astanza Duality, Eternity, and TrinityTSR. In 2017, Astanza partnered with German-based Asclepion to introduce innovative hair removal devices and are excited to have launched the 6th generation MeDioStar diode laser in 2020. Since their start, Astanza has expanded its tattoo removal focused product line to include technologies that treat a wide variety of high-demand aesthetic procedures including laser hair removal, skin resurfacing, vascular lesion removal, and much more.

Among its many accomplishments, Astanza is proud to be the exclusive tattoo removal laser provider for LaserAway, the Nation's Leader in Aesthetic Dermatology, and also a trusted laser provider for Homeboy Industries, the largest gang intervention and re-entry program and the #1 busiest laser tattoo removal provider in the world. Most recently, Astanza received the Marketing/PR Campaign of the Year award, Training Support of the Year award, and Customer Service Support of the Year award at the 2019 MyFaceMyBody Global Aesthetic Awards.

Astanza looks forward to many more anniversary celebrations in the future as it continues to grow as a leader in innovative solutions for the aesthetic industry.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astanza-laser-celebrates-10-year-anniversary-301086607.html

SOURCE Astanza Laser

