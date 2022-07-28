Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
28.07.2022 17:35:00

ASSYSTEM: First-half 2022 consolidated revenue

Brime Technologies
36.70 EUR 0.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen

First-half 2022 consolidated revenue

Paris-La Défense, 28 July 2022, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) – Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), a major player in engineering, today released its revenue figures for the six months ended 30 June 2022 (first-half 2022).

On 19 July 2022, Assystem entered into an agreement to sell, by the end of the year, 51% of the capital and voting rights of MPH – the parent company of its Staffing business – to MPH’s management. Consequently, in accordance with IFRS 5, the Staffing business has been deconsolidated as from 1 January 2022.

In order to enable meaningful year-on-year comparisons, Assystem’s 2021 consolidated revenue figures have been restated to reflect both (i) the deconsolidation of the Staffing business, and (ii) the sale on 1 January 2022 of Assystem’s life sciences and general industry technical assistance activities to Expleo Group.

First-half 2022 consolidated revenue
and year-on-year changes (unaudited)



In € millions		H1 2021
restated		H1 2022

Total year-on-year changeLike-for-like year-on-year change(1)
Group215.3241.7+12.3%+4.6%
     
Nuclear163.8171.7+4.9%+4.2%
ET&I51.569.9+35.7%+6.0%
     

(1)  Based on a comparable scope of consolidation and constant exchange rates.

Assystem’s consolidated revenue totalled 241.7 million in the first half of 2022, up 12.3% year on year. Like-for-like growth came to 4.6%, changes in the scope of consolidation had a positive 6.5% impact (due to the consolidation of the India-based company STUP as from 1 July 2021 and the UK company Schofield Lothian as from 1 October 2021), and the currency effect was a favourable 1.2%.

NUCLEAR (71% of consolidated revenue)

Revenue from Nuclear activities amounted to €171.7 million versus €163.8 million in the first half of 2021. This 4.9% year-on-year increase breaks down as 4.2% in like-for-like growth (including a 2.3% negative effect resulting from the end of the Kacare contract) and a 0.7% favourable currency effect. Growth continued to be led by operations in France and the United Kingdom.

ENERGY TRANSITION & INFRASTRUCTURES (ET&I)

ET&I revenue came to €69.9 million compared with €51.5 million in first-half 2021. Total year-on-year growth was 35.7%, including a 6.0% like-for-like increase, a positive 26.9% impact from changes in the scope of consolidation (STUP and Schofield Lothian), and a 2.8% favourable currency effect. ET&I’s return to like-for-like growth was fuelled by the ramp-up of a major contract in Saudi Arabia.

2022 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

14 September:First-half 2022 results release – Presentation meeting on 15 September at 8.30 a.m. (CEST)
27 October:Third-quarter 2022 revenue release

ABOUT ASSYSTEM
As one of the world’s leading independent nuclear engineering companies, Assystem’s main mission is to help accelerate energy transition. In the Group’s 13 countries of operation, the skills of more than 6,000 Assystem experts are being put to the service of developing the production and use of carbon-free electricity (nuclear and renewables) as well as green hydrogen.
With over 50 years’ experience in highly regulated sectors subject to stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and digital services and solutions to optimise the cost and performance of its clients’ complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycles.

To find out more visit www.assystem.com / Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

CONTACTS

Philippe Chevallier CFO & Deputy CEO - Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 25 28 07
Anne-Charlotte Dagorn – Communications Director - acdagorn@assystem.com - Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 03 70 29

Agnès Villeret Komodo – Investor relations – agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com – Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15

QUARTERLY REVENUE



In € millions		Q1 2021
reported		Q1 2021
restated(1)		Q1 2022
reported		Q1 2022
restated		Total year-on-year change(2)Like-for-like year-on-year change(3)
Group127.9108.7129.1120.2+10.6%+3.2%
       
Nuclear81.883.087.787.7+5.7%+4.9%
ET&I(1)46.125.741.432.5+26.5%-2.0%




In € millions		Q2 2021
reported		Q2 2021
restated(1)		Q2 2022

Total year-on-year change(2)Like-for-like year-on-year change(3)
Group125.5106.6121.5+13.9%+6.0%
      
Nuclear81.980.884.0+4.0%+3.4%
ET&I(1)43.625.837.4+44.9%+13.9%

(1)  Breakdown between Nuclear and ET&I adjusted for Q1 and Q2 2021 (with no impact on the H1 2021 breakdown)
(2)  Year-on-year change based on restated figures.
(3)  Based on a comparable scope of consolidation and constant exchange rates.

Attachment


