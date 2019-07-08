<
08.07.2019 17:35:00

Assystem acquires all of the share capital of the French company ASCO

                  

Assystem acquires ASCO

Paris La Défense, 8 July 2019, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) – Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), an international engineering group, has just acquired all of the share capital of the French company ASCO from its three founders.

ASCO has 300 employees and generates over €20 million in annual revenue, 50% of which derives from scheduling and coordinating nuclear power plant outages, 25% from project management and 25% from integrating project management information systems. ASCO is a recognised player in all three of these business areas.

Its acquisition is a perfect fit with the Group's strategy. On the one hand, it strengthens Assystem's franchise in engineering services provided for France's fleet of nuclear power plants. And on the other, it reinforces the Group’s Project Management business, particularly its capabilities in terms of project management information system integration – an area in which it becomes the leader in France.

Taking into account ASCO’s contribution, the annual revenue generated by the Group's Project Management business – headed by Euro Contrôle Projet (ECP), which was acquired in December 2017 – is close to €50 million (compared with €5 million at the beginning of 2016), and it now employs over 600 people. In the space of just a few years, therefore, Assystem has become a benchmark player in this domain, and its project management expertise is put to use across all of the Group's operations, rounding out its service offering for major clients.

Gérard Rousseau, Vice President, Project Management at Assystem, said: "Our clients need to pursue their digital transformation. At Assystem, we firmly believe that as a facilitator of digital transformation, Project Management is a growth business which enriches the Group's service offering. It allows us to create cross-business, unified and streamlined practices, and helps control the costs and deadlines of our clients' capital expenditure projects. With the acquisition of ASCO we have bolstered our position as a benchmark Project Management player in France, and have become the country’s leader in the integration of project management information systems thanks to partnerships with the sector's main software publishers."

Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for over 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A. is listed on Euronext Paris.
For more information please visit www.assystem.com
Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

CONTACTS

Philippe Chevallier
CFO & Deputy CEO
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 25 28 07

 

Anne-Charlotte Dagorn
Communications Director
acdagorn@assystem.com
 Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 03 70 29		Agnès Villeret
Investor relations - Komodo
agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com
Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15

 


