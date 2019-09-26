26.09.2019 19:00:00

AssuredPartners Announces Acquisition of Truck Insure, Inc.

LAKE MARY, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce Truck Insure, Inc. of West Lafayette, Indiana has joined AssuredPartners as the 30th acquisition of 2019. The dedicated team of 15 will remain under the operational leadership of Torrin Bottrell and Bradley Harshbarger. The agency currently reports $2.5 million in annualized revenues.

"Truck Insure has provided commercial truck insurance for over 35 years. We excel at helping owner-operators get the proper insurance for their needs and our goal is to provide them with the most cost-effective products in the marketplace," stated Torrin Bottrell. "We plan on continuing to provide our clients the exceptional service they have come to expect, and with the additional resources of our national partnership with AssuredPartners, it should get even better."

"We offer comprehensive solutions for transportation insurance. The partnership with AssuredPartners will allow us to stay on the cutting edge of the insurance industry while having the ability to grow our agency," stated Bradley Harshbarger.

Assured Partners Regional President Kyp Ross stated, "The strategic growth is exciting for the Great Lakes Region. We are motivated to expand operations that will allow us to enhance our capabilities and client offerings."

"We would like to welcome the employees and clients of our new partner, Truck Insure," stated AssuredPartners President and COO Tom Riley. "We are delighted to add Truck Insure's talented team to our existing operations and pleased to have great representation in the Indiana marketplace."

For more information on Truck Insure, Inc., please visit: https://truck-insure.com.

ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC
Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida and led by Jim Henderson and Tom Riley, AssuredPartners, Inc. acquires and invests in insurance brokerage businesses (property and casualty, employee benefits, surety and MGU's) across the United States and in London. From its founding in March of 2011, AssuredPartners has grown to over $1.2 billion in annualized revenue and continues to be one of the fastest growing insurance brokerage firms in the United States with over 250 offices in 30 states and London. For more information, please contact Dean Curtis, CFO, at 407.708.0031 or dean.curtis@assuredpartners.com, or visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

 

SOURCE AssuredPartners

