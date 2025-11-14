Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’761 -0.3%  SPI 17’545 -0.5%  Dow 47’457 -1.7%  DAX 24’042 -1.4%  Euro 0.9227 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’743 -0.8%  Gold 4’171 -0.6%  Bitcoin 79’161 -2.3%  Dollar 0.7928 -0.7%  Öl 63.0 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Life1485278Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Ypsomed1939699Siemens827766Lonza1384101
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Welche Entwicklungen 2026 den nächsten Aufschwung auslösen könnten
Frankreich plant Bitcoin-Reserve - Gesetzentwurf signalisiert Krypto-Offensive in Paris
US-Kongress plant strengere Krypto-Regeln - mögliche Auswirkungen auf Trump
Weniger ist oft mehr: Die optimale ETF-Anzahl im Depot
Ausblick: Allianz stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Assurant Aktie 1708841 / US04621X1081

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

14.11.2025 05:17:51

Assurant To Repurchase Up To $700 Mln Of Common Stock

Assurant
180.17 CHF -0.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Assurant Inc. (AIZ) announced that its Board authorized a repurchase program for up to $700 million of the company's outstanding common stock. The $700 million share repurchase authorization is in addition to the company's current authorization, of which approximately $141 million remained unused as of October 31, 2025.

In addition, the company declared a quarterly dividend increase of $0.08 to $0.88 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 29, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2025.