Assurant To Repurchase Up To $700 Mln Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Assurant Inc. (AIZ) announced that its Board authorized a repurchase program for up to $700 million of the company's outstanding common stock. The $700 million share repurchase authorization is in addition to the company's current authorization, of which approximately $141 million remained unused as of October 31, 2025.

In addition, the company declared a quarterly dividend increase of $0.08 to $0.88 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 29, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2025.