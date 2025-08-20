Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.08.2025 00:30:18

Assurant Expands Partnership With Holman To Support 30 New Dealerships

Assurant
172.19 CHF 0.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Assurant, Inc. (AIZ), a global protection company, is expanding its partnership with Holman, a major U.S. dealership group, to support 30 newly added locations following Holman's acquisition of Leith Automotive Group.

Assurant will provide finance and insurance (F&I) products, dealership sales and F&I training, and guidance on participation programs.

Joe Amendola, VP at Assurant Dealer Services, said the company looks forward to deepening collaboration and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Holman's National Director of Finance, Shelby Preble, highlighted that Assurant has helped drive F&I profitability and ensure operational consistency, with the newest North Carolina dealerships already achieving over $200 PVR while delivering an improved customer experience.

AIZ currently trades at $215.41 or 0.78% higher on the NYSE.

