Association for Commuter Transportation Releases Tips for Supporting All Commuters Returning to Worksites

SHARON, Mass., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Commuter Transportation (ACT) has released a resource for employers, transportation service providers and commuters to ensure the commute back to the worksite is safe and sustainable.  Prepared by a team of TDM professionals from across North America, including employers and service providers, the report, Supporting Commuters Returning to Worksites During COVID-19, provides recommended practices for managing different commute modes while continuing to support the health and safety of commuters during the coronavirus pandemic.

Association for Commuter Transportation

As state and local restrictions on workplaces begin to ease, many commuters are expected to turn to single-occupancy vehicles to protect from COVID-19 transmission. Guidance recently issued by the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) includes offering employees incentives to use forms of transportation that minimize close contact with others, such as offering reimbursement for parking for commuting to work alone.  However, this is simply not possible nor practical for all commuters. According to a 2018 Census Bureau report, 8.7 percent of households in America do not have access to a vehicle, and many who do must share it with a spouse/partner and other family members.  In addition, many urban areas do not have enough parking spaces available to meet the demand if all employees drove to work alone.  In that event, regions large and small would experience new levels of congestion and gridlock, resulting in worsened air quality that could significantly increase public health risks for individuals suffering from asthma and other respiratory conditions.

Supporting commuters through a comprehensive Transportation Demand Management (TDM) approach will be imperative to create an efficient multimodal transportation system that moves people, reduces congestion, improves air quality, and supports economic activity. 

The ACT report provides the public, employers, and service providers with tips and recommendations that support physical distancing and other public health precautions suggested by the CDC, while encouraging the safe use of carpooling, vanpooling, public transit, private shuttles, and telecommuting. 

"While we encourage employees to continue to work from home, we know that over the coming months, millions of commuters will be asked to return to their worksites," said David Straus, Executive Director.  "We hope that this report can serve as a valuable resource to help commuters feel safe in the mode they choose."

This publication is publicly available and sharing this resource is fully encouraged by ACT.

View Report: http://www.actweb.org/publications-support-commuters-covid

ABOUT ACT
The Association for Commuter Transportation is the premier organization and leading advocate for commuter transportation and transportation demand management (TDM) professionals.  ACT strives to create an efficient multimodal transportation system by empowering the people, places, and organizations working to advance TDM in order to improve the quality of life of commuters, enhance the livability of communities, and stimulate economic activity.

ACT ▪ 210 North Main St #3, Sharon, MA 02067 ▪ 202-792-5801 ▪ www.actweb.org

Contact: David Straus
Executive Director
dstraus@actweb.org

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/association-for-commuter-transportation-releases-tips-for-supporting-all-commuters-returning-to-worksites-301068295.html

SOURCE Association for Commuter Transportation

