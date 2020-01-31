Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons Welcomes Oral Surgeon Dr. Ryan Dowling to their Practice Serving Kingsport, Johnson City, and Bristol, TN

BRISTOL, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons (AOIS) is thrilled to welcome experienced oral surgeon, Dr. Ryan Dowling, to their practice. AOIS provides leading oral surgery treatments such as dental implants, facial trauma surgery, and wisdom teeth extractions to Bristol, Johnson City, and Kingsport, TN. Dr. Dowling brings over 15 years of education and experience as both a general dentist and an oral surgeon to this industry-leading team.

Dr. Dowling earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Connecticut and became a practicing general dentist in Salt Lake City, UT. After six years in practice, he decided to become an oral surgeon and went back to school to obtain his medical degree from Louisiana State University. He has spent over two decades volunteering to serve those in need. Fluent in Spanish, Dr. Dowling has served as a Spanish-English translator and has offered free oral health screenings to migrant workers in his community. He has also spent time providing dental care to those in homeless shelters. This passion for community can also be seen in the way he serves his patients at Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons.

Dr. Dowling is a full-scope oral and maxillofacial surgeon with expertise ranging from dental implants to wisdom teeth extractions, facial trauma, and corrective jaw surgery. He has experience with pediatric, adolescent, and adult oral surgery. As an active staff member at multiple local Tennessee hospitals, Dr. Dowling provides emergency care to patients with complex maxillofacial trauma, and he has a special interest in the management of wisdom teeth extractions with general anesthesia.

Wisdom teeth extractions are a specialty service offered by the oral surgeons at AOIS. Many patients do not realize that wisdom teeth extractions should be completed before symptoms arise. These third molars develop in the back of the mouth during a person's teenage years or early twenties. If wisdom teeth do not grow in properly, patients often experience pain, shifting teeth, and damage to surrounding teeth and bone. In severe cases, the teeth may become infected. All of the oral surgeons at AOIS are highly experienced in wisdom teeth extraction. The AOIS oral surgeons recommend removing wisdom teeth as early as possible to improve recovery and decrease the risk of infection.

Those interested in learning more about Dr. Dowling, wisdom teeth extractions, or the other services available at Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons are encouraged to connect with the practice for a consultation. Appointments with the highly experienced AOIS oral surgeons can be scheduled at any of their three practice locations. To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.aomstri.com or call 423-915-1072 for the Johnson City office, 423-732-7575 for Kingsport, or 423-844-6200 for the Bristol location.

About the Oral Surgeons

Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons is a renown oral and maxillofacial surgery specialty practice serving patients in the tri-city area for over 20 years. Drs. Carl Eilers, Michael Hamlin, Jason Pickup, Michael Foster, and Nathaniel Wells provide emergency care to patients with maxillofacial trauma at local hospitals in addition to serving their loyal patients at AOIS. The doctors are also all active members of the American Dental Association and the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons offers state-of-the-art surgical facilities with the most current sterilization, anesthesia monitoring, and imaging equipment at their three locations in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Bristol, TN. The staff is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care in a timely and considerate manner. To learn more about Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons and the services they provide visit http://www.aomstri.com or call 423-915-1072 for the Johnson City office, 423-732-7575 for Kingsport, or 423-844-6200 for the Bristol location.

