Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons Offers Wisdom Teeth Extractions From Expert Kingsport, TN Oral Surgeons

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Respected oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport, TN tri-city area offers effective and gentle wisdom teeth extractions for new patients with or without a referral. Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons is a team of five experienced oral surgeons who have been offering wisdom tooth extractions for over two decades. Patients seeking an oral surgeon in Kingsport, TN or the surrounding area can go to one of the practice's three locations to receive specialized surgical care and take advantage of the IV sedation offered in-house.

Wisdom teeth, or third molars, grow in the back of the mouth during the late teenage years for most people. In the majority of cases, the mouth does not have the proper space to fit these teeth, so they become impacted, often causing pain, infection and possible damage to the oral structure or surrounding teeth. Timely wisdom tooth extraction can prevent many of these concerns from developing and leaves patients in a healthier, more comfortable state.

The oral surgeons, Drs. Carl Eilers, Michael Hamlin, Jason Pickup, Michael Foster, and Nathaniel Wells, are skilled in advanced surgical techniques thanks to additional years of education, including four years of medical school, and the practice's commitment to staying up to date with dental technology. The team has successfully extracted thousands of wisdom teeth from patients over their 20 years in practice. Seeing an oral surgeon is recommended because the procedure often requires surgical removal of the problem teeth in hard to reach areas of the mouth. Expertise, precision and meticulous care are required to ensure no surrounding bone, teeth or soft tissue is damaged during the extraction process.

Patients who choose Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons for their wisdom tooth extractions can also benefit from:



Experienced surgeons with additional four-year surgical education

IV sedation available for a pain- and anxiety-free treatment

Detailed 3D imaging for predictable planning and results

Patients interested in receiving wisdom teeth extractions from experienced oral surgeons in Kingsport, Bristol or Johnson City are encouraged to contact the team at Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons at one of their three locations. Consultations can be scheduled by calling or visiting http://www.aomstri.com.

About the Oral Surgeons

Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons is a renown oral and maxillofacial surgery specialty practice serving patients in the tri-city area for over 20 years. Drs. Carl Eilers, Michael Hamlin, Jason Pickup, Michael Foster, and Nathaniel Wells provide emergency care to patients with maxillofacial trauma at local hospitals in addition to serving their loyal patients at AOIS. The doctors are also all active members of the American Dental Association and the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons offers state-of-the-art surgical facilities with the most current sterilization, anesthesia monitoring, and imaging equipment at their three locations in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Bristol, TN. The staff is committed to providing high-quality compassionate care in a timely and considerate manner. To learn more about Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons and the services they provide visit http://www.aomstri.com or call 423-915-1072 for the Johnson City office, 423-732-7575 for Kingsport, or 423-844-6200 for the Bristol location.

SOURCE Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons