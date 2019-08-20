+++ Alternativen zu Fleisch wie bei Beyond Meat entwickeln sich zum Mega-Trend - in 24 dieser Trend-Aktien weltweit kann jetzt einfach investiert werden. +++ -w-
20.08.2019 13:45:00

Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons Offers Wisdom Teeth Extractions From Expert Kingsport, TN Oral Surgeons

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Respected oral and maxillofacial surgeons in the Johnson City, Bristol and Kingsport, TN tri-city area offers effective and gentle wisdom teeth extractions for new patients with or without a referral. Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons is a team of five experienced oral surgeons who have been offering wisdom tooth extractions for over two decades. Patients seeking an oral surgeon in Kingsport, TN or the surrounding area can go to one of the practice's three locations to receive specialized surgical care and take advantage of the IV sedation offered in-house.

Wisdom teeth, or third molars, grow in the back of the mouth during the late teenage years for most people. In the majority of cases, the mouth does not have the proper space to fit these teeth, so they become impacted, often causing pain, infection and possible damage to the oral structure or surrounding teeth. Timely wisdom tooth extraction can prevent many of these concerns from developing and leaves patients in a healthier, more comfortable state.

The oral surgeons, Drs. Carl Eilers, Michael Hamlin, Jason Pickup, Michael Foster, and Nathaniel Wells, are skilled in advanced surgical techniques thanks to additional years of education, including four years of medical school, and the practice's commitment to staying up to date with dental technology. The team has successfully extracted thousands of wisdom teeth from patients over their 20 years in practice. Seeing an oral surgeon is recommended because the procedure often requires surgical removal of the problem teeth in hard to reach areas of the mouth. Expertise, precision and meticulous care are required to ensure no surrounding bone, teeth or soft tissue is damaged during the extraction process.

Patients who choose Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons for their wisdom tooth extractions can also benefit from:

  • Experienced surgeons with additional four-year surgical education
  • IV sedation available for a pain- and anxiety-free treatment
  • Detailed 3D imaging for predictable planning and results

Patients interested in receiving wisdom teeth extractions from experienced oral surgeons in Kingsport, Bristol or Johnson City are encouraged to contact the team at Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons at one of their three locations. Consultations can be scheduled by calling or visiting http://www.aomstri.com.

About the Oral Surgeons

Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons is a renown oral and maxillofacial surgery specialty practice serving patients in the tri-city area for over 20 years. Drs. Carl Eilers, Michael Hamlin, Jason Pickup, Michael Foster, and Nathaniel Wells provide emergency care to patients with maxillofacial trauma at local hospitals in addition to serving their loyal patients at AOIS. The doctors are also all active members of the American Dental Association and the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons offers state-of-the-art surgical facilities with the most current sterilization, anesthesia monitoring, and imaging equipment at their three locations in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Bristol, TN. The staff is committed to providing high-quality compassionate care in a timely and considerate manner. To learn more about Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons and the services they provide visit http://www.aomstri.com or call 423-915-1072 for the Johnson City office, 423-732-7575 for Kingsport, or 423-844-6200 for the Bristol location.

 

SOURCE Associated Oral and Implant Surgeons

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:02
Vontobel: Axa & Allianz - europäische Versicherer auf Digitalisierungskurs
11:30
DAX-Future: Abwärtstrend beendet
08:57
SMI setzt Erholung fort
06:08
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Das grosse Zittern / Geberit – Aufwärtstrend in Gefahr
19.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Ascom
19.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.08.19
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nationalbank dürfte erneut interveniert haben
Spekulationen: Gab es erneut einen Apple-Zukauf in der Schweiz?
HOCHDORF-Aktie verliert mehr als ein Viertel an Wert: HOCHDORF schreibt Riesenverlust - Zusätzliche Finanzierung angestrebt
Wall Street geht stärker in den Feierabend -- SMI verabschiedet sich deutlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
OSRAM-Aktie im Aufwind: Bain und Carlyle wollen wohl Angebot nachbessern - ams-Papiere fester
Panalpina-Aktie auf Richtungssuche: Übernahme von Panalpina durch DSV vollbracht
Verschleierung? Nach Binance-Hack ist Verbleib tausender gestohlener Bitcoin unklar
METALL ZUG-Aktie dreht ins Minus: METALL ZUG schreibt im ersten Semester rote Zahlen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Milliardenverlust bei Cannabis-Konzern Canopy Growth lässt Aktie zweistellig einknicken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI auf Richtungssuche -- DAX recht stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt befindet sich am Dienstag auf Richtungssuche. Der DAX tendiert um seinen Vortagesschluss. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten keine gemeinsame Tendenz finden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB