27.03.2020 20:57:00

Associated Bank commits $300,000 to support local COVID-19 relief efforts in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Bank announced today a $300,000 commitment to support COVID-19 recovery efforts in its three-state footprint.

(PRNewsfoto/Associated Banc-Corp)

The company will donate $150,000 to local United Way chapters in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota to fund community-based programs and support services that provide basic needs. 

A commitment of $50,000 each will be provided to the Give to MKE Responds Fund, the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund and the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund (MDRF) to assist with housing and small business relief efforts.

"The needs of our local communities are escalating rapidly, and these organizations are on the front lines delivering support," said Philip B. Flynn, president and CEO. "Our philanthropic commitments, along with COVID-19 relief measures we are providing our customers and employees, will help our communities during this critical time."

Associated recently announced additional steps being taken to assist consumer and business customers impacted by the economic consequences of COVID-19. Additional details about the Associated Bank COVID-19 Relief Program and other resources available to customers are available at www.AssociatedBank.com/COVID-19.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $32 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 240 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Contact: Jennifer Kaminski
Vice President | Public Relations Senior Manager
920-491-7576 | Jennifer.Kaminski@associatedbank.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/associated-bank-commits-300-000-to-support-local-covid-19-relief-efforts-in-wisconsin-illinois-and-minnesota-301031139.html

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

