Associated Bank announces financial relief measures to support customers affected by COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Bank announced today additional steps being taken to assist consumer and business customers impacted by the economic consequences of COVID-19.

"Associated Bank has a long history of supporting our customers and communities in their times of need, and we are here to support them now and through the uncertainties yet to come," said Philip B. Flynn, president and CEO. "Our COVID-19 Relief Program is designed to help lessen financial strain on customers experiencing financial hardships as a result of illness or changes at work, and to provide small business owners assistance options to help preserve their future operations."

Associated Bank's COVID-19 Relief Program includes:

  • Fee Suspension – Suspending fees on a range of loan and deposit products up to 90 days.
  • Loan Deferral Programs – Offering payment deferrals for up to 90 days on consumer, mortgage and small business loans.
  • Credit Card Payment Relief – Offering temporary payment relief assistance and fee waivers for consumer and small business credit cards.
  • Suspension of Foreclosure and Repossession Programs – Suspending foreclosure activity on homes and new repossession activities for 60 days.

Additional details about the Associated Bank COVID-19 Relief Program and other resources available to customers are available at www.AssociatedBank.com/COVID-19. Associated Bank continues to evaluate its COVID-19 efforts and will consider options to extend or expand its relief program as the situation evolves.

For the health and well-being of its customers, colleagues and communities, Associated Bank suspended lobby access at its branch locations on March 17, 2020. Customers are encouraged to use online and mobile banking services, which provide self-service banking 24/7/365. The company's drive thru, ATM and night deposit box services remain available.

Associated Bank is continuing to pay colleagues whose work is affected by changes to its services. The company has also expanded its leave policies to accommodate personal or family health circumstances caused by COVID-19.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has total assets of $32 billion and is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 240 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at www.associatedbank.com.

Contact: Jennifer Kaminski
Vice President | Public Relations Senior Manager
920-491-7576 | Jennifer.Kaminski@associatedbank.com

