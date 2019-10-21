+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
21.10.2019 16:10:00

Assistive robotics market expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3%

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Assistive robotics market expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% during 2019–2024
The assistive robotics market is expected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2019 to USD 11.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period. One of the major driving factors for the assistive robotics market is the rising insurance coverage for medical exoskeletons and robotic surgeries. Also, the worldwide increase in the number of people suffering from strokes and spinal cord injuries has resulted in an increasing demand for assistive robots such as exoskeletons. Hence, increasing prevalence of strokes and spinal cord injuries is another key factor driving the growth of the assistive robotics market. However, the necessity to abide by various standards and certifications, especially in the medical industry acts as a key restraining factor for the market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05811827/?utm_source=PRN

Assistive robotics market for mobile robots to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period
Mobile assistive robots are usually controlled by software and use sensors to identify their surroundings.A few of these systems are embedded with artificial intelligence technology, which allows them to navigate their surroundings.

These systems are mainly used in applications such as elderly assistance, companionship, and public relations.As the geriatric population is on the rise worldwide, the demand for elderly assistance and companionship robots is likely to increase.

Also, companies are now increasingly employing public relation robots in office spaces. These factors are expected to drive the market for mobile assistive robots in the coming years.

Market for physically assistive robots to grow at highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024
The market for physically assistive robots is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Physically assistive robots are used to improve the independence and quality of life of individuals with disabilities.

These assistive systems are also used for rehabilitation purposes in clinics and defense applications in the form of exoskeletons. The increasing cases of spinal cord injuries and various governments' focus on using exoskeleton technology in the defense application is expected to drive the market for physically assistive robots in the coming years.

Market in APAC to grow at a significant CAGR during forecast period
The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.APAC, being a major market, contains a diverse range of economies with varying levels of development and the presence of various manufacturers.

This region has become a global fulcrum for large investments and business expansion opportunities, owing to the fast-growing adoption of assistive robots for elderly assistance and public relations applications. Also, the shortage of care attendants, coupled with the rising geriatric population, is expected to propel the demand for assistive robots in APAC.
In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the assistive robotics market space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 20%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%
• By Region: North America – 50%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 15%, and RoW – 5%

The report profiles key players in the assistive robotics market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Kinova Robotics (Canada), Focal Meditech (Netherlands), Cyberdyne (Japan), Intuitive Surgical (US), ReWalk Robotics (Israel), SoftBank Robotics (Japan), Ekso Bionics (US), Ubtech Robotics (China), Barrett Technology (US), Hyundai (South Korea), Stryker (US), Hocoma (Switzerland), Blue Frog Robotics (France), DreamFace Technologies (US), Double Robotics (US), Fourier Intelligence (China), CT Asia Robotics (Thailand), Intuition Robotics (Israel), Mojin Robotics (Germany), F&P Robotics (Switzerland), Axosuits (Romania), Japet Medical Devices (France), Hanson Robotics (Hong Kong), Motorika (US), and Rex Bionics (New Zealand).

Research Coverage:
This research report categorizes the global assistive robotics market on the basis of mobility, type, application, and geography.The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the assistive robotics market and forecasts the same till 2024.

Apart from these, the report also consists of information about the various standards and certifications required to comply with in the assistive robotics market. Further, the report consists of our proprietary platform called Micro-Quadrant wherein we have analysed top 25 companies in the assistive robotics market, based on their business strategies and product offerings and have placed them into four different quadrants, namely, visionary leaders, innovators, dynamic differentiators, and emerging companies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:
1. This report segments the assistive robotics market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.
2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.
3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product developments and launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05811827/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assistive-robotics-market-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-22-3-300941798.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:31
Rückzug der Finanzanleger aus Öl und Gold
14:13
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
06:15
Daily Markets: SMI – Erneut abgeprallt / Netflix – Euphorie nach Zahlen währt nur kurz
18.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UniCredit SpA
18.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Glänzende Aussichten: 90% Kapitalschutz und 100% Partizipation am steigenden Goldpreis
18.10.19
Der Brexit bleibt im Fokus der SMI-Investoren
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hat Donald Trump eine Chance auf eine weitere Amtszeit? - Moody‘s-Experten rechnen hoch
Wirecard-Aufsichtsratschef weist Forderungen nach Sonderprüfung zurück - Aktie stark
Das hält die Zukunft für den Palladiumpreis nach dem Rekordhoch bereit
PIM Gold ist pleite: Was passiert mit dem Gold der Anleger?
Wirecard und Tesla bekommen ihr Fett weg - Hedgefondmanagerin geht short
So verhält sich der Verkaufspreis zum Gewinn bei Apples neuestem Highend-Smartphone
Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Tecentriq-Kombination gesteckte Ziele
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Co. auf die Brexit-Einigung
Dow wenig bewegt -- SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernorst beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow wenig bewegt -- SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernorst beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenstart ohne klare Richtung. An der heimischen Börse greifen Anleger zu. In Deutschland zeigt sich der DAX fester. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien kamen teilweise nicht vom Fleck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB