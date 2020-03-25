ASSIA Joins prpl Foundation to Make a Vendor-Neutral Wi-Fi Management Ecosystem a Reality

Partnership to focus on the security and interoperability of embedded devices for the smart society of the future

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- – Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, Inc. (ASSIA®) the market-leading supplier of AI-driven broadband and Wi-Fi optimization software, announced its official involvement in the prpl Foundation, an open-source, community-driven, not-for-profit consortium with a focus on enabling the security and interoperability of embedded devices for the smart society of the future. ASSIA makes it possible for service providers' Wi-Fi management solutions to work with any Wi-Fi router and middleware solution and interoperate, scale, and evolve with technology and standards.

"Reliable broadband and Wi-Fi connectivity are fundamental to a resilient economy worldwide. ASSIA's contribution to prpl will leverage the company's decade-long pioneering work deploying advanced Wi-Fi management solutions at the world's largest carriers and creating industry standards for internet connectivity," said Tuncay Cil, ASSIA Chief Strategy Officer. "ASSIA gives service providers advanced Wi-Fi management capabilities without getting locked into a vendor-specific data collection/control middle layer."

"ASSIA invests heavily in creating industry standards and contributed to the interoperability of the Wi-Fi ecosystem by being instrumental in developing the Wi-Fi Alliance's Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Data Elements™ standard, and the Broadband Forum TR-181 Wi-Fi data model. ASSIA's involvement in the prpl Foundation will bring interoperability with the prpl family of solutions to its large carrier customer base and will contribute to future prpl feature development for advanced Wi-Fi management technologies," said Robert Ferreira, president of the prpl Foundation.

The Importance of Home Wi-Fi Management Standards

Wi-Fi management has become a defining factor for the delivery of internet-access services, but the industry has been fragmented by various proprietary middleware approaches, which are difficult to deploy and scale, and lack smooth interoperability because they are aligned with specific middleware technology and/or customer-premises products. Service providers can find themselves locked in by these suboptimal approaches. This lock-in risk increases as service providers attempt to evolve, innovate, and incorporate emerging standards such as Wi-Fi 6 and Mesh. ASSIA helps service providers avoid this lock-in for Wi-Fi management by driving prpl open-source and related open standards efforts forward to create true industry-wide interoperability, with participation by all stakeholders instead of being controlled by a single vendor.

ASSIA has been an active contributor to open industry standards bodies since its inception. ASSIA contributes to the prpl Foundation, Broadband Forum, Wi-Fi Alliance, Wireless Broadband Alliance, NICC, ITU-T, and ETSI Network Functions Virtualization Industry Specification Group in creating industry standards. These efforts advance industry standards that help service providers deploy infrastructure that interoperates and evolves across multiple generations of technologies and vendor solutions.

Wi-Fi is Mission Critical Infrastructure for Life

To learn more about the value of ASSIA's standards initiatives, read our latest blog "Wi-Fi is Mission-Critical Infrastructure for Life" that discusses the importance of standards to assure reliable and secure internet connectivity during challenging times such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.

About prpl Foundation

prpl (pronounced "Purple") is a community-driven, non-profit organization with a focus on enabling the security and interoperability of embedded devices for the IoT and smart society of the future. Prpl represents leaders in the technology industry investing in innovation in efficiency, portability, and compatibility for the good of a broad community of developers, businesses, and consumers. For more information about the prpl Foundation, please visit http://prpl.works.

About CloudCheck® Software

ASSIA's CloudCheck® Wi-Fi management offering is a hardware-agnostic, software-only solution that monitors, manages, and optimizes home Wi-Fi networks for service providers. Its unique layered architecture, composed of a cloud component that provides performance and scale and a smart agent on the CPE, manages the delivery of broadband to the device at scale. The CloudCheck service uses contextual analytics and machine-learning algorithms to evaluate historical and real-time conditions of the Wi-Fi environments and make automatic, usage-based optimizations that are ideal for each node on the network. Status updates, alerts, and recommendations are available to call center agents via APIs or a mobile app that turns field technicians and subscribers into Wi-Fi "experts" that can provide assisted- or self-care. The CloudCheck platform seamlessly integrates with other care workflows and can use external data to make better decisions.

About ASSIA®

ASSIA products and intellectual property improve the reliability of internet and home network connectivity at over 120M households over wireless and wireline households. ASSIA's artificial intelligence-driven network diagnostics and optimization solutions help service providers and application providers deliver the reliability demanded by life-critical applications, including teleconferencing, telemedicine, work-from-home, and study-from-home. ASSIA products and IP delivers significant operational expense reduction for internet service providers in the areas of proactive subscriber care, increased customer satisfaction, and more connections to upgrade to higher revenue-generating service tiers. ASSIA helps define the future of networking by actively driving industry standards work through respected standards organizations, including Broadband World Forum, Wi-Fi Alliance, prpl Foundation. For more information, visit www.assia-inc.com.

Expresse®, ClearView®, and CloudCheck® are registered trademarks of ASSIA. "ASSIA" is an acronym for "Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment, Incorporated."

