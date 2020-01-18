+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
Assets for Life are delighted to announce they have been approved membership to the CPD Certification Service

CHELMSFORD, Essex, Jan. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the coming months Assets for Life will be submitting their training courses to the CPD Certification Services to gain accreditation, which will ensure training is of a relevant standard to benefit individual graduates requiring professional accreditation.

Liam Ryan, Director and Co-founder of Assets for Life, said, "We are continuously looking for ways to give value to our customers and believe our membership to the CPD Certification Service is a significant step in achieving our goal to delivery property, business and wealth education you can trust."

About the CPD Certification Service
Established in 1996, The CPD Certification Service is the independent CPD accreditation centre working across all sectors, disciplines and further learning applications. It evaluates further learning activities to the highest standards and its CPD Certified symbol is accepted as the qualitative benchmark that not only reflects but also sets those standards.

About Assets for Life
Assets for Life is a property investment and education company. Assets for Life Ltd a private company limited by shares registered in England and Wales, with registered number 09935286 and registered office located at 2 Cromar Way, Unit 217, Waterhouse Business Centre, Chelmsford, England, CM1 2QE. Assets for Life Ltd is registered with the Information Commissioner's Office, with registration number ZA280607.

For further information on Assets for Life please visit: http://www.assetsforlife.co.uk

Media Contact:
Jonathan Bingham
+44 (0)1245 408 680
media@assetsforlife.co.uk

 

SOURCE Assets for Life Ltd

