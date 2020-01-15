ASSA ABLOY Asia Pacific launches ambitious franchise program for Yale Smart Shop

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY, a world leader in access solutions, has launched its franchise program for Yale Smart Shop with a new store in Tiong Bahru, Singapore on 6 January. The announcement follows the first anniversary of the highly successful pilot store in Toa Payoh, Singapore -- the first Yale Smart Shop in the region.

Operated by the first appointed franchisee, the new store signals the start of ASSA ABLOY's ambitious plan to grow ecommerce sales on Yalesmart.com via a significant regional franchise network. Adding to the eight Yale Smart Shops across five countries already operational in Asia Pacific, ASSA ABLOY is planning a further 100 stores in 2020 added to an additional 400 stores by the end of 2021.

The franchise program was designed to optimize scalability, a core consideration since the launch of the pilot store. The in-store retail concept includes modular display cases which are geared for rapid deployment in new stores. The ecommerce platform fully supports a scalable yet sustainable business model to translate offline experiences into online purchases.

"We look forward to giving each one of our franchisees the best possible start by sharing our substantial direct-to-customer retail experience and insights gathered from the pilot store, including maximizing in-store product interactions and consultative selling," said Patrick Ng, general manager at ASSA ABLOY Singapore.

To ensure a consistent brand experience and smooth launch and operations at new locations, all franchisees will receive a Yale Smart Shop playbook, a store operator starter kit, and comprehensive training at the pilot store in Singapore.

"During the first few months, franchisees will receive all the support they need to build awareness in their neighbourhood and local area," added Ng.

"We are very encouraged by the record-breaking results recorded at the pilot store in Singapore and look forward to significantly growing the Yale brand and ecommerce sales across the Asia Pacific region over the next two years," concluded Ng.

About Yale

Yale protects millions of homes and businesses worldwide and is the brand behind locks of every design and function in over 125 countries. Yale products have been helping people to secure their favorite belongings since 1840. As one of the oldest international brands, Yale is among the best-known and most respected names in the lock industry and was recently named a 2019 Brand Leader in Smart Door Locks/Deadbolt Locks by CE Pro. Yale is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in access solutions. For more information, visit www.yalehome.com.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 48,500 employees and sales of 8.2 billion euros. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world. For more information, visit www.assaabloy.com.

SOURCE ASSA ABLOY Asia Pacific