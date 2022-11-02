SMI 10'810 0.2%  SPI 13'782 0.3%  Dow 32'595 -0.2%  DAX 13'296 -0.3%  Euro 0.9862 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3'629 -0.6%  Gold 1'647 0.0%  Bitcoin 20'396 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9987 -0.2%  Öl 95.3 0.6% 
Aspo Aktie [Valor: 1003440 / ISIN: FI0009008072]
02.11.2022 16:00:00

Aspo’s financial reporting in 2023

Aspo
8.15 EUR 1.88%
Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange Release
November 2, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Aspo’s financial reporting in 2023

In 2023, Aspo Plc will publish its financial statement release, half year financial report and two interim reports as follows:

- financial statement release for 2022 on Wednesday, February 15, 2023
- interim report for January–March on Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- half year financial report for January–June on Thursday, August 10, 2023
- interim report for January–September on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

The Consolidated financial statements and Sustainability report 2022 will be published on the company’s website during week 10.

Aspo’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Helsinki, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting later. Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Aspo’s 2023 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting shall be sent to Aspo’s Board of Directors not later than February 10, 2023. The written request, together with an explanation or a draft resolution, shall be sent to Aspo Plc, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 499, FI-00101 Helsinki, Finland.

Aspo’s financial information is published in Finnish and in English and made available on the company website at www.aspo.fi and www.aspo.com.


Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, tel. +358 40 0600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com or
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key Media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 930 professionals.


