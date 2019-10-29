Aspo Plc

Aspo's Board of Directors decided on the payment of the second dividend installment



The Board of Directors of Aspo Plc has decided on the payment of the second dividend installment of EUR 0.22 per share, based on the decision of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 9, 2019. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date October 31, 2019. The dividend payment date will be November 7, 2019. Following the dividend payment, Aspo will have distributed a total dividend of EUR 0.44 per share in 2019 according to the decision of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.





