29.10.2019 08:30:00
Aspo's Board of Directors decided on the payment of the second dividend installment
Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange release
October 29, 2019 at 9:30
Aspo's Board of Directors decided on the payment of the second dividend installment
The Board of Directors of Aspo Plc has decided on the payment of the second dividend installment of EUR 0.22 per share, based on the decision of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 9, 2019. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date October 31, 2019. The dividend payment date will be November 7, 2019. Following the dividend payment, Aspo will have distributed a total dividend of EUR 0.44 per share in 2019 according to the decision of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
ASPO PLC
Aki Ojanen
CEO
For further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO of Aspo Plc, +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@.com
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com
Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules. www.aspo.com
