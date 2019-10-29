+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.10.2019 08:30:00

Aspo's Board of Directors decided on the payment of the second dividend installment

Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange release
October 29, 2019 at 9:30

Aspo's Board of Directors decided on the payment of the second dividend installment

The Board of Directors of Aspo Plc has decided on the payment of the second dividend installment of EUR 0.22 per share, based on the decision of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 9, 2019. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date October 31, 2019. The dividend payment date will be November 7, 2019. Following the dividend payment, Aspo will have distributed a total dividend of EUR 0.44 per share in 2019 according to the decision of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.


ASPO PLC

Aki Ojanen
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO of Aspo Plc, +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@.com


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in the Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding B-to-B customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules. www.aspo.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Aspo (New) Plcshsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aspo (New) Plcshsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
US-Ölproduktion dürfte an Dynamik verlieren
28.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Dufry AG, Logitech International SA, Julius Baer Group Ltd
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
28.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - «Better safe than sorry» - Callable BRCs mit extra tiefer Barriere
28.10.19
News am laufenden Band
28.10.19
SMI mit Schwung nach oben
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aspo (New) Plcshs 8.78 0.69% Aspo (New) Plcshs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan sieht prekäre Lage auf den Geldmarkt zukommen - Fed-Geldspritze wirkungslos
ABB-Aktie etwas fester: ABB übernimmt chinesischen Anbieter von Ladelösungen für Elektrofahrzeuge
Polyphor-Aktien nicht zu stoppen - Weitere Kursgewinne
Parallelen zu den Zwanzigern - Experte warnt vor dem Platzen einer neuen Blase
Griechen holen ihr Geld nach Hause
Dow Jones geht über 27'000 Zählern in den Feierabend -- SMI zwischenzeitlich mit neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen können bis Handelsende zulegen
Habeck übt scharfe Kritik an Absage der Thüringer FDP
LVMH-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen, Tiffany-Aktie 30 Prozent höher: LVMH bestätigt Übernahmegespräche mit Tiffany
Microsoft-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Microsoft gewinnt Rennen um Milliardenvertrag mit Pentagon
Beyond Meat springt in die schwarzen Zahlen - Aktie fällt dennoch tief

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte am Dienstag ohne größere Ausschläge starten. Der DAX bewegt sich vor Handelsstart um die Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich am Dienstag ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB