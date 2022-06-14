Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’808 -0.8%  SPI 13’893 -0.7%  Dow 30’527 0.0%  DAX 13’450 0.2%  Euro 1.0395 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’517 0.4%  Gold 1’814 -0.3%  Bitcoin 22’167 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9969 -0.1%  Öl 124.9 2.0% 
1 Aktie gratis

Aspo Aktie [Valor: 1003440 / ISIN: FI0009008072]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.06.2022 16:00:00

Aspo upgrades its financial guidance for 2022: comparable operating profit will improve from previous year (EUR 42.4 million)

Aspo
7.31 EUR -1.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Aspo Plc
Inside information
June 14, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Aspo upgrades its financial guidance for 2022: comparable operating profit will improve from previous year (EUR 42.4 million)

Aspo Plc upgrades it financial guidance for full-year 2022 especially due to the better-than-estimated development of ESL Shipping's and Telko's business operations and outlook for the rest of the year.

Aspo’s new financial guidance for 2022:

Aspo Group’s comparable operating profit will improve from previous year (EUR 42.4 million).

Previous guidance (issued on April 5, 2022):

Aspo Group's comparable operating profit will be EUR 27–34 (EUR 42.4) million in 2022.

Comparable operating profit is calculated by adjusting the operating profit by adding or subtracting capital gains and losses, goodwill impairment losses and other items affecting comparability.


Financial implications related to the war in Ukraine and operations in Russia

Telko is exploring options to exit its Russian and Belarusian operations during this year. As previously announced, Leipurin has decided to withdraw from its operations in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. The process is proceeding as planned and more details on the timetable and methods of implementation will be announced in due course. Telko’s and Leipurin’s combined net sales in the aforementioned countries accounted for approximately 18% of Aspo Group's net sales in 2021, and the companies had approximately 185 employees in these countries. Furthermore, the majority of ESL Shipping's operations in Russia have already been suspended and the ship capacity has been transferred to other traffic areas. All transports related to Russia are expected to end by the end of July, earlier than previously announced.

Items affecting comparability caused by the war in Ukraine and the decisions regarding business operations in Russia will cause an estimated total expense of EUR 15–20 million. This figure includes the items affecting comparability in the first quarter of 2022 totaling EUR -4.9 million that have been previously reported. The above items are not included in comparable operating profit.

In accordance with IFRS, the withdrawal from Russian business would also trigger the reclassification of translation differences from equity to the statement of comprehensive income. An amount of approximately EUR 7 million would be recognized as an expense based on the figures and the exchange rate of the Russian ruble in May. The recognition does not reduce the equity of the Group as the translation differences have according to IFRS been recognized as a reduction of equity when incurred.

For the rest of the year, there are still uncertainties related to the war in Ukraine and the general economic development. Aspo will publish its half-year financial report on Wednesday August 10, 2022.


Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO


Further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki        
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 930 professionals.


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Aspo (New) Plcshs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aspo (New) Plcshs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

13:55 Industrieaufträge gehen zurück – MTU-Aktie unter Druck
11:32 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
09:59 Marktüberblick: Zinssorgen belastet Aktienmärkte zum Wochenstart
08:44 SMI setzt neues Korrekturtief
06:14 Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Der nächste Tiefpunkt / Tesla Inc – Kursziel Jahrestief?
10.06.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf On Holding
09.06.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Sensirion Holding AG
02.06.22 Sparkojote: Market Timing funktioniert nicht | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’400.67 13.62 USSMMU
Short 11’981.63 7.82 SSSMVU
SMI-Kurs: 10’812.68 14.06.2022 16:04:06
Long 10’269.66 18.23 JSSMVU
Long 10’004.93 12.29 DSSMQU
Long 9’674.76 8.96 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Belastungsfaktoren im Überfluss: US-Börsen mit erneutem massivem Rückschlag -- SMI beendet Handel unter 11'000 Punkten -- DAX schliesst deutlich schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich tiefer
Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: Laut Medienberichten stehe die Credit Suisse bei der britischen Finanzaufsicht unter Beobachtung
Deutsche Bank-Studie: Diese Anlagen sind als Inflationsschutz beliebter als Gold und Krypto
Analyst erwartet grossen Crash - Wie Anleger sich positionieren sollten
Krypto-Absturz geht weiter: Bitcoin fällt auf niedrigsten Stand seit eineinhalb Jahren
Belastungsfaktoren bleiben bestehen: SMI abermals mit Verlusten -- DAX volatil -- Wall Street etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Was bedeutet die hohe Inflation für Schweizer Immobilieninvestments?
Simulation für Ethereum-Merge gestartet: Umstellung auf "Proof-of-Stake"-Verfaren bereits im August möglich?
Schwacher Wochenstart für Kryptowährungen: Bitcoin fällt auf den tiefsten Stand seit Dezember 2020
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie bricht erneut zweistellig ein: US-Antrag auf Therapiedurchbruch für Aviptadil gescheitert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit