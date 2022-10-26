SMI 10'774 0.0%  SPI 13'768 0.0%  Dow 31'837 1.1%  DAX 13'107 0.4%  Euro 0.9918 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'577 -0.2%  Gold 1'669 0.9%  Bitcoin 20'416 2.1%  Dollar 0.9903 -0.5%  Öl 93.8 0.8% 
Aspo Aktie [Valor: 1003440 / ISIN: FI0009008072]
26.10.2022 12:00:00

Aspo Plc’s interim report for January– September, 2022 to be published on November 2, 2022

Aspo
7.93 EUR 0.00%
Aspo Plc
Press Release
October 26, 2022 at 1 p.m.

Aspo Plc’s interim report for January– September, 2022 to be published on November 2, 2022

Aspo Plc will publish its interim report for January–September 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 approximately at 9.30 a.m. Finnish time.

A press conference and webcast for analysts, investors and media will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. at FLIK’s Studio Eliel in Sanomatalo, (Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki). The interim report will be presented by CEO Rolf Jansson.

The?event?will be held in English, and it can be followed by a live webcast at https://aspo.videosync.fi/q3_2022. The recording of the event will be available on the company’s website later on the same day. After the presentation, it is possible to ask question via telephone by registering through https://call.vsy.io/access-7794. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

The presentation material will be available at www.aspo.com before the press conference.


Aspo Plc

Rolf Jansson
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, 040 060 0264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 930 professionals.


