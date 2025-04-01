Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.04.2025 08:45:00

Aspo has published its Annual Report 2024 

Aspo Plc
Stock Exchange Release
April 1, 2025 at 09:45 am

Aspo has published its Annual Report 2024 

Aspo Group’s Annual Report 2024 has been published on the company’s website aspo.com.  

The Annual Report 2024 includes the Strategy and Business Review, the Board of Directors’ Report, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Financial Statements 2024. 

The Board of Directors’ Report includes the Sustainability Statement, which is based on the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The audit firm Deloitte Oy has assured the Sustainability Statement at a limited assurance level.? 

The Consolidated Financial Statements are published in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, and it is available separately in XHTML format where the primary statements and the notes to the financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. 

Aspo has also published a separate Remuneration Report for 2024, which is available on the company’s website. 

Aspo’s Annual Report in its entirety, as well as the ESEF report and the Remuneration Report are attached to this release. 

Aspo Plc 
Rolf Jansson 
CEO 

Further information: 
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com 

Distribution: 
Nasdaq Helsinki 
Key Media  
www.aspo.com 
 
Aspo?creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs approximately 800 professionals. 

