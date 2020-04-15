Aspiration Makes Significant Donation of Personal Protective Equipment for Health Care Workers in Partnership with Tieks and Meals for Food Insecure Together with Blue Apron

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiration, America's socially-conscious financial firm, announced that it will contribute at least $50,000 to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to the health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

Aspiration will direct funds from its giving program – an initiative through which the company commits to donate 10 percent of its profits to charitable activities – to provide personal protective equipment such as medical-grade masks, goggles, gowns and other gear for health care workers at hospitals in Los Angeles to help protect them from infection in the face of extreme PPE shortages. Aspiration is partnering with leading brands and philanthropists on the effort as part of a coalition organized by the Emergency Supply Donor Group.

Today 3,000 face shields – the first donation of supplies from this group – were delivered to LA County + USC Medical Center. The shields were produced in Los Angeles by local set builder Arete, which transitioned its entire workforce from designing movie props to producing medical equipment in order to meet this shortage.

"This historic challenge is bringing out the best in people across the country – and we are eager to do our part to stand behind those who are giving so much on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19," said Joe Sanberg, Co-Founder. "Aspiration is not only a company, it's a community of people that believe in making a difference. We are working to mobilize our customers behind this effort to get life-saving equipment into the hands of those who need it most at this moment."

Aspiration also took steps this week to address the economic consequences of the pandemic. As layoffs and furloughs increase food insecurity around the country, Aspiration is working with Blue Apron to provide donations to Feeding America , an organization that helps Americans access nutritious meals.

"We have long said that business has a deep obligation not just to do well, but also to do good. During times of crisis like the coronavirus pandemic, this responsibility becomes even more pronounced," said Sanberg.

Conscience and giving have always been a core to Aspiration's vision. Since its founding in 2013, the Los Angeles-based firm has donated a dime of every dollar it has earned in profit to microloans to help set struggling Americans down the path to financial opportunity, towards disaster relief efforts and in support of other charitable endeavors. By moving their money to Aspiration's fossil fuel free deposits and investments, signing up for the Plant Your Change program to plant a tree with every debit card purchase, and Planet Protection which automatically provides carbon offsets to make their driving carbon neutral, Aspiration customers have already brought about substantial CO2 reductions. By checking their AIM (Aspiration Impact Measurement) scores, Aspiration customers can see their own personal sustainability score and decide where to make daily purchases based on the People and Planet Scores of those businesses. And Aspiration customers get extra cash back rewards for shopping at mission-focused "Conscience Coalition" businesses like TOMS and Warby Parker.

About Aspiration: Aspiration is a fast-growing financial firm with a conscience dedicated to bringing fair, sustainable financial products to its customers. Aspiration is revolutionizing the financial industry and changing it for the better by allowing its customers to Pay What's Fair, committing to donate 10 cents of every dollar in profit to charity, helping its customers ensure their spending, saving and investing is sustainable, and bringing high-quality financial products to all. Headquartered in Marina del Rey, Calif., Aspiration is a certified B Corp that has received more than $100 million in backing from investors including Allen & Company, the Omidyar Network, Alpha Edison, Social Impact Finance, Joseph Sanberg, Jeff Skoll, Orlando Bloom and Doc Rivers. For more information, visit Aspiration.com.

The Aspiration Spend & Save Account is a cash management account offered by Aspiration Financial, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ( FINRA ) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation ( SIPC ). Aspiration Financial, LLC provides brokerage services and securities products. Its affiliate company, Aspiration Fund Adviser, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, provides investment advisory services. Aspiration Fund Adviser, LLC and Aspiration Financial, LLC are subsidiaries of Aspiration Partners, Inc. (Aspiration). Neither Aspiration Partners, Inc. nor any of its subsidiaries is a bank. Aspiration pledges to donate 10% of our profits to charities. For more information related to our product features please visit https://www.aspiration.com/get-account .

