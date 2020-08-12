Aspera Named in Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for SAM Managed Services

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspera, a leading provider of IT solutions and services, and part of the USU Group, is the only Software Asset Management (SAM) provider named in both the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for SAM Managed Services and the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SAM Tools for SmartTrack.

We believe this inclusion shows that a tailored, full-partner approach to services and tools can bring the best business value to a company.

SAM managed services from Aspera are designed around each customer's needs and offered at three levels of engagement.

Baseline Compliance Position. This fast approach to license compliance is a point-in-time assessment of a vendor's baseline position. The "Rapid Vendor Analysis" is a solid snapshot for vendor negotiation or a true-up that's pending.

"Vendor is proactive and always ready to support. Vendor proposes suitable solutions and guides the design and implementation process end-to-end."

Aspera SAM Managed Services customer

"My team looks at our role as a trusted advisor to every customer. We enter into an ongoing partnership with you that can range from out-tasking essential daily processes to running your long-term operations," said Lawrence Dempsey, Director of Professional Services at Aspera.

About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.

Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

