Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’711 0.0%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9290 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’746 -0.1%  Gold 4’486 -1.0%  Bitcoin 70’951 2.4%  Dollar 0.7899 0.1%  Öl 61.3 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Kooperation von ASMALLWORLD und Klarna für Luxusreise-Vorteile
Führende Börsenunternehmen in Deutschland: Gewinneinbruch und weniger Jobs
KI-Aktien im Fokus: Gehört NVIDIA weiterhin zu den Top-Picks von Fidelity?
Analysten uneins über Tesla-Aktie: Rückblick auf die Magnificent 7 und Chancen 2026
Kapitalmarkt 2026: PIMCO analysiert Chancen bei Anleihen, Aktien, Krypto und Gold
Suche...
eToro entdecken
29.12.2025 07:24:10

Aspen To Sell Asia-Pacific Business To BGH Capital

(RTTNews) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. (APNHY, APN.JO), on Monday announced that, through its wholly owned subsidiary Aspen Global Inc., it has entered into binding agreements to sell its equity interests and intellectual property assets in Australia, New Zealand and other Asia-Pacific markets excluding China to BGH Capital Pty Ltd via two special purpose vehicles.

The transaction carries an unadjusted value of AUD 2.37 billion, or ZAR 26.48 billion.

The transaction involves the sale of Aspen APAC operations in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Taiwan and the Philippines, including relevant intellectual property commercialised in the region.

On a cash- and debt-free basis, implies an enterprise value to normalised full year 2025 EBITDA multiple of about 11x.

Aspen said the APAC business was not actively being marketed for sale, but the boards evaluated an unsolicited proposal from BGH Capital and subsequently invited a binding offer.

Following a detailed assessment, the boards concluded that the transaction provides compelling value for shareholders.

The company said that the net proceeds are expected to be used primarily to reduce debt and optimise the group's capital structure, leading to lower financing costs, a simplified lender base, and increased focus on strategic growth priorities.

On Friday, Aspen Pharmacare 0.46% lesser at ZAc 9,450 on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

23.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.12.2025
23.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin im Visier: Ripple-Chef mit bullisher Krypto-Prognose für 2026
Aktien-Kauf mit Signalwirkung: Tim Cook verdoppelt Beteiligung an Nike
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus
Deutsche Bank AG: Airbus SE-Aktie erhält Buy
Warner Bros-Aktie tiefer: Zieht Paramount Skydance sein Übernahmeangebot zurück?
KW 48: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Goldpreis und Silberpreis mit neuen Rekorden - Bitcoin kaum verändert
Das sind die aktuellen Kurse von Bitcoin, Dogecoin & Co.

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 52: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
KW 52: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
07:30 dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Leichte Gewinne erwartet
07:25 ROUNDUP: Schwarz-Rot vor einem Schicksalsjahr
07:19 DAX-FLASH: Leicht im Plus am vorletzten Handelstag des Jahres
06:35 Umfrage: Europa, Verteidigung, Autokratien wichtige Aufgaben
06:34 ROUNDUP: Staat dämpft bei Strom- und Gaskosten: Wie sich das auswirkt
06:34 ROUNDUP: Umweltminister Schneider für Verbot von Einweg-E-Zigaretten
06:34 Wadephul: China erwartet kooperatives Selbstbewusstsein
06:32 ROUNDUP: Deutlicher Rückgang bei Rüstungsexporten nach Rekordjahren
06:30 Bizarre Trump-Aussage - Lob für Selenskyjs 'Selbstkontrolle'
07:44 Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK & TKMS im Fokus: Trump-Selenskyj-Gipfel ohne greifbare Ergebnisse