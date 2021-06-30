Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Announces $75 Million Private Placement with Koch Strategic Platforms

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen") today announced that it had entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement to sell $75 million of common stock to an affiliate of Koch Strategic Platforms ("KSP"). As part of the agreement, Aspen has agreed to issue 3,462,124 shares of its common stock to KSP at a price of $21.663 per share. Subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions set forth in the securities purchase agreement, the private placement of shares is expected to close on June 30, 2021.

The goal of KSP, a subsidiary of Koch Investments Group, is to be the preferred investment partner of growth focused, strategic companies that are innovating in new economy industries. KSP is pursuing growth equity investments in four sectors – energy transformation, computing and connectivity, industrial automation and health care. Within the energy transformation sector, KSP is targeting investments in fossil fuel value chain transformation, new sources of energy, energy infrastructure and the electrification of transportation.

Donald R. Young, Aspen's President and CEO, stated, "Aspen's strategy is to leverage our aerogel technology platform into high-value, high-growth markets that support our position as a technology leader in sustainability. We believe we have the opportunity to double revenue every two years through this decade. In the near term, this opportunity is driven by our PyroThinTM thermal barriers which address thermal runaway in electric vehicles and by our energy infrastructure products which promote resource efficiency, asset resiliency and safety in traditional and emerging energy settings. KSP's investment will support our growth and allow us to address additional high-value applications in ESG driven markets, including battery materials, hydrogen, carbon capture, and filtration, among others. Our potential is significant."

David Park, KSP's President, commented, "We are investing in disruptive companies that operate in industries with significant tailwinds. Aspen's aerogel technology platform is rich with potential and provides an opportunity to impact positively the transition of the energy value chain now and in the future. We are eager to help Aspen scale its operations as it carves out a valuable role in electrification and in sustainability overall. We are attracted to strong management teams, innovative technologies and significant growth opportunities. Aspen checks all the boxes for KSP."

Mr. Young concluded, "KSP's investment in Aspen comes at an ideal time. In addition to its financial support, KSP's broader corporate resources will be invaluable to Aspen as we scale our operations and organization to keep pace with the rapidly growing demand for our aerogel products. KSP's investment will help unleash Aspen's full potential to create significant value during the emerging era of energy transformation and solidify our position as a technology leader in sustainability."

The shares sold in the private placement are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The shares of common stock were offered only to an accredited investor. Aspen has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC registering the resale of the shares of common stock issued in the private placement within 75 days of closing of the private placement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offering of these securities under the resale registration statement will only be by means of a prospectus.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability. The company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThinTM products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle market. The company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com

