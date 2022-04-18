Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
ASPC Announces Official Program Covering the ABCs of Preventive Cardiology at Premier Annual Congress on CVD Prevention

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) announces the official program for the ASPC 2022 Congress on CVD Prevention, scheduled July 29-31, 2022 in Louisville, KY. The program covers the "ABCs of Preventive Cardiology" over the 2.5 day live, in-person program, and can be found on aspconline.org/2022congress.

Pamela S. Douglas, MD, MACC, FASPC will be presenting the ASPC 2022 Honorary Fellowship Award & Lecture at the ASPC Congress on CVD Prevention, Friday, July 29, 2022 in Louisville, KY.

Included in the 2022 program are a variety of distinguished award lectures including the notable Honorary Fellowship Award and Lecture, honoring Pamela S. Douglas, MD, MACC, FASPC, for her incredible contributions to the field of preventive cardiology. Dr. Douglas will be presenting her lecture entitled "Strengthening CV Prevention for the Future: Beyond the ABCs" on Friday, July 29th during the opening session of the 2022 Congress.

Dr. Douglas is the Ursula Geller Professor of Research in Cardiovascular Diseases in the Department of Medicine at Duke University. She has led several landmark multicenter randomized clinical trials and outcomes research studies and is renowned for her scientific and policy work in improving the quality and appropriateness of imaging in clinical care, clinical trials, and registries. Dr Douglas helped to establish several important specialty areas including heart disease in women, sports cardiology, and cardio-oncology.

Other distinguished lecturers, include:

Scott Grundy, MD, PhD will be honored with the Pioneer in Prevention Award on Saturday, July 30th, presenting a lecture on "National Cholesterol Guidelines: 1987-2018". The Pioneer in Prevention Award (previously named Leaders in Medicine) is bestowed on individuals who have profoundly impacted cardiovascular disease prevention by taking the field in a whole new direction.

Also on Saturday, July 30th, Carl J. Pepine, MD, MACC will be honored with the Nanette Wenger Award presenting a lecture on "Open Artery Ischemia: An Unrecognized Opportunity for Prevention?". Dr. Pepine is a Professor and Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Florida College of Medicine.

On Sunday, July 31stDonna Arnett, MSPH, PhD will be honored with the Joseph Stokes III, MD Award, presenting "Personalization of Individual Prevention Strategies for Hypertension - Applying '-omics'". Dr. Arnett is Dean of the University of Kentucky College of Public Health and a Professor in the Department of Epidemiology.

The ASPC encourages all to join the world-renowned faculty presenting across the spectrum of preventive cardiology at #ASPC2022 including lectures on cholesterol management for primary CVD prevention, tobacco cessation, barriers associated with the treatment of diabetes, treating obesity as a CV risk factor, open artery ischemia, the role of stress management on CVD, the cardio-renal-metabolic intersection, and an exciting debate about aspirin's role in primary prevention.

Attendees of the 2022 Congress will earn approximately 15 CE/MOC/AAPA credits.

About the American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC)

The ASPC is a national organization of healthcare providers and researchers dedicated to the prevention of cardiovascular disease. The mission of the ASPC is to promote the prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, advocate for the prevention of cardiovascular health, and disseminate high-quality, evidence-based information through education of clinicians.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspc-announces-official-program-covering-the-abcs-of-preventive-cardiology-at-premier-annual-congress-on-cvd-prevention-301527470.html

SOURCE The American Society for Preventive Cardiology

Wie funktionieren Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate und in welcher Marktphase sind sie besonders geeignet? Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, erklärt Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ, wie Anleger mit einem erhöhtem Sicherheitsbedürfnis von Kapitalschutz-Zertifikaten profitieren könnten. Durch die hohe Unsicherheit an den Märkten aufgrund des Ukraine Kriegs und den gleichzeitigen Inflationssorgen können Kapitalschutz-Zertifikate ein attraktives Produkt darstellen. Ausserdem erklärt Manuel Dürr, wo die Risiken der Produkte liegen und welche verschiedenen Varianten der Zertifikate auf dem Markt existieren.

