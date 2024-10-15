Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’219 -0.3%  SPI 16’270 -0.4%  Dow 42’740 -0.8%  DAX 19’486 -0.1%  Euro 0.9393 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’947 -1.9%  Gold 2’661 0.4%  Bitcoin 57’266 0.5%  Dollar 0.8622 0.0%  Öl 74.7 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278Meyer Burger Technology135706599
Top News
Thematische ETFs: Neue Trends und Entwicklungen in Europa
NVIDIA: Darum sehen Analysten das Top-Potenzial im Chipmarkt bei NVIDIA
2 Jahre Bullenmarkt: Endet nun der Aufwärtstrend oder hält er an?
Goldman Sachs-Analyst zeigt sich optimistisch für UBS-Aktie - Kursziel angepasst
Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schliesst im Minus
Suche...

ASML Aktie [Valor: 20085930 / ISIN: USN070592100]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.10.2024 00:15:10

ASML Posts Q3 Net Income Of EUR 2.08 Bln; Cuts 2025 Outlook

ASML
753.68 CHF -5.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reported third quarter net income of 2.08 billion euros or 5.28 euros per basic share and total net sales of 7.5 billion euros. Quarterly net bookings reached 2.6 billion euros, with 1.4 billion euros attributable to extreme ultraviolet lithography or EUV.

While there are strong developments and significant upside potential in AI, other market segments are taking longer to recover. The recovery now seems to be more gradual than initially anticipated, and this trend is expected to continue into 2025, contributing to increased caution among customers.

The company projects fourth-quarter total net sales to be between 8.8 billion euros and 9.2 billion euros with a gross margin between 49% and 50% which includes the recognition of the first two High NA systems upon customer acceptance, reflecting progress on imaging, overlay and contrast.

The company expects full-year 2024 total net sales of around 28 billion euros.

The company expects 2025 total net sales to grow to a range between 30 billion euros and 35 billion euros, which is the lower half of the range that the company provided at its 2022 Investor Day. It expects a gross margin between 51% and 53%, which is below the range it then provided, mainly related to the delayed timing of EUV demand.

An interim dividend of 1.52 euros per ordinary share is scheduled to be paid on November 7, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu ASML Holding NV NY Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ASML Holding NV NY Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Mittwoch um 18 Uhr live: Investmenttrends 2025 - Ihr Wegweiser für zukunftsorientierte Investitionen

Im vierten und letzten Teil der Swiss ETF Investor Days werfen wir einen exklusiven Blick auf die entscheidenden Entwicklungen, die die Investmentlandschaft bis 2025 und darüber hinaus prägen werden.

Schnell noch Plätze sichern!

Inside Trading & Investment

15.10.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Leonteq AG
15.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Geberit, Zurich Insurance
15.10.24 Derivative market emerges amid new dynamics in Australia’s carbon market
15.10.24 Startet der SMI jetzt durch?
15.10.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Re-Break an den Trendlinien
14.10.24 US-Wahlen: Spannung bis zum letzten Tag
10.10.24 Tabak oder Öl – Ein Blick auf Value Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
10.10.24 Marktüberblick: Continental hui – Bayer pfui
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’789.19 18.84 ZISSMU
Short 12’997.15 13.92 CIUBSU
Short 13’491.25 8.87 SS4MTU
SMI-Kurs: 12’218.85 15.10.2024 17:31:31
Long 11’740.00 19.38
Long 11’494.27 14.00 UQRS9U
Long 10’980.64 8.72 SSRM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Givaudan am 10.10.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffett über sein grösstes Erfolgsinvestment: "Das beste Geschäft, das ich je gemacht habe"
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA tendiert am Nachmittag südwärts
ASML-Aktie fällt zweistellig: ASML blickt pessimistischer auf 2025
UnitedHealth-Aktie sackt ab: UnitedHealth hat Ziele für das Jahr konkretisiert
Kurssprung bei Palantir: Das treibt die Aktie an
NVIDIA: Darum sehen Analysten das Top-Potenzial im Chipmarkt bei NVIDIA
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
UBS-Aktie im Minus: Überarbeitung der Pläne für Abwicklungsfall - UBS-Pensionsfondsgeschäft in USA wohl unter Beschuss von Steueraktivisten
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie legt zu: 'Robotaxi' soll Marke werden - Tesla erhält ersten Teil der Genehmigung für Werksausbau in Deutschland

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten