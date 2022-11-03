SMI 10'685 -1.1%  SPI 13'624 -1.1%  Dow 32'076 -0.2%  DAX 13'098 -1.2%  Euro 0.9891 0.5%  EStoxx50 3'585 -1.0%  Gold 1'627 -0.4%  Bitcoin 20'507 1.4%  Dollar 1.0129 1.0%  Öl 95.3 -0.3% 
Top News
Nestlé-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Oktober
Oktober 2022: So schätzen Experten die Porsche-Aktie ein
Stellantis-Aktie gibt nach: Stellantis mit starkem Wachstum - Prognose bestätigt
Gigantische Enttäuschung: Metaverse Decentraland verzeichnet kaum Nutzer
Starker US-Dollar: Jim Cramer erwartet Ende der Rally
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


ASMI Aktie [Valor: 538608 / ISIN: NL0000334118]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.11.2022 16:30:00

ASM JOINS SEMICONDUCTOR CLIMATE CONSORTIUM AS FOUNDING MEMBER

ASMI
260.42 CHF -3.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Almere, The Netherlands
November 03, 2022

  

ASM International (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announced it has joined as a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC), the first global collaborative of semiconductor companies focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The SCC is formed with other companies across the semiconductor value chain and SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics, manufacturing, and design supply chain. The SCC is established with the goal to build a lasting framework that connects stakeholders to leverage member knowledge and improve the speed and scale by which the industry can respond to climate change.

"Focus on sustainability is one of the pillars in our strategy. We are excited to be a founding member of the SCC, which we see as a fundamentally innovative solution to this significant industry challenge.” said Benjamin Loh, CEO of ASM.

As ASM works toward its target of Net Zero emissions by 2035, a key benefit of the SCC will be in methods and standards for addressing Scope 3 collaboratively across the semiconductor industry value chain.

ASM played a key role in the creation of the SCC, represented by John Golightly, ASM Senior Director of Environmental Health and Safety & Sustainability, who led the formation of, and chaired the SEMI working group that developed the scope and framework of the SCC. "Past methods of engaging our value chain are insufficient given the needed scale and limited time available. Together through the SCC we strive to achieve impact and scale well beyond our individual efforts in response to the climate change.” said John Golightly.

"I applaud ASM for its commitment to become a founding member of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) and for its continued support of global sustainability efforts,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. "Individually, SEMI member companies have made tremendous strides on sustainability, but we need to pool industry resources to solve the difficult decarbonization challenges and to meet tracking and reporting requirements across the value chain. The SCC members look forward to defining and prioritizing sustainability goals and to harness the collective energy of the global semiconductor supply chain to create solutions.”

The SCC and SEMI will hold launch ceremonies and discussion panels at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com
  

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com


Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu ASMI

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

14:20 Meta kann Probleme nicht lösen
12:53 Julius Bär: u.a. 13.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) mit Lock-In auf Eli Lilly & Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
09:49 Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit 24.00% p.a. auf Alcon, Idorsia, Novartis und 50% Barriere
09:12 UN-Klimakonferenz - Voll im Wind / Temenos - Ruhe nach dem Sturm
09:06 Marktüberblick: Vonovia nach Rating-Absenkung unter Druck
09:01 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
08:47 SMI weiter recht stabil
01.11.22 Risikomanagement an der Börse mit dem Finanzwesir | BX Swiss TV
28.10.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse
28.10.22 DAX – Tag nach dem EZB-Zinsentscheid
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'096.34 19.40 5SSMCU
Short 11'351.36