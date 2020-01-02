<
02.01.2020 08:00:00

ASM INTERNATIONAL RECEIVES SUPPLIER EXCELLENCE AWARD FROM TSMC

Almere, The Netherlands
January 2, 2020

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) has received TSMC’s "Excellent Performance Award”, one of seven equipment suppliers to win this recognition in 2019. The award was presented to ASM by Mr. J.K. Wang, Senior Vice President Advanced Fab Operations, at the TSMC Supply Chain Management Forum on Dec 5, 2019, in Taiwan.

The award was received by ASM in recognition of its technology collaboration with TSMC.  During the presentation, TSMC explained three points that contributed to the award to ASM.
1)     Outstanding development support.
2)     Continuous efforts in productivity improvement.
3)     Excellent delivery support on production ramp.

"On behalf of ASM and all of our employees, I thank TSMC for their recognition through this esteemed award,” said Chuck del Prado, CEO and President of ASM International. "Our partnership with TSMC is of strategic importance to ASM. We continuously focus on advancing our leading edge technology, including ALD and Epitaxy products and processes in support of our technology collaborations with TSMC."

TSMC is the world’s largest dedicated IC foundry. TSMC holds the Supply Chain Management forum annually to show appreciation for the support and contributions of their suppliers and to recognize outstanding equipment and materials suppliers.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

CONTACT

Investor contact:
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com

Media contact:
Ian Bickerton
T: +31 625 018 512

