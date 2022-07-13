Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 10’916 -1.4%  SPI 14’074 -1.2%  Dow 30’771 -0.7%  DAX 12’756 -1.2%  Euro 0.9866 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’454 -0.9%  Gold 1’739 0.7%  Bitcoin 19’051 0.4%  Dollar 0.9785 -0.3%  Öl 99.3 0.1% 
1 Aktie gratis

ASMI Aktie [Valor: 538608 / ISIN: NL0000334118]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.07.2022 17:45:00

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. LAUNCHES TENZATM ALD FOR SILICON OXIDE GAP-FILL AND LINERS

ASMI
255.12 CHF -25.70%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Almere, The Netherlands
July 13, 2022, 5.45 p.m. CET 

New process technology addresses 300mm advanced memory and logic/foundry applications with best film quality, highest productivity and lowest cost of ownership in its class.

San Francisco, USA – ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announced TENZATM ALD, an innovative single wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) process technology for 300mm wafers. TENZATM ALD is optimized for gap-fill applications and provides the best film quality, conformal coverage through the full trench and highest productivity in its class.

TENZATM ALD is offered on ASM’s high productivity quad chamber module (QCM) architecture, with four tightly integrated reactors on each QCM. In a compact configuration, up to 4 QCMs running the TENZATM ALD process can be attached to the XP8 platform, enabling processing of up to 16 wafers at a time.

"TENZATM ALD leverages ASM’s production proven QCM quad chamber module architecture and XP8® platform, which have been in high volume manufacturing fabs for several years, to bring enhanced process capability at the lowest cost of ownership to the market. TENZATM ALD enables ultra-high aspect ratio (>100:1) gap-fill for advanced memory devices”, said Hichem M’Saad, Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Management Board.

TENZATM ALD utilizes a novel design optimized for ALD reactions, minimizing process volume for maximum precursor utilization efficiency, reducing precursor consumption up to 50% and increasing productivity more than double compared to conventional ALD approaches. Each reactor chamber controls the RF plasma power supply and matching system individually to improve process reproducibility. The small volume reactor also provides excellent defect performance and extended reactor life (run time before preventive maintenance). Process reactions are confined within each small volume reactor space to minimize consumable parts, making maintenance very easy and less costly.

TENZATM ALD enables a variety of silicon oxide applications for gap-fill and liners for a range of structures in advanced transistors, memory devices and interconnects. The industry can count on TENZATM ALD to deliver a high quality, reliable, repeatable, production proven gap-fill process with the lowest cost of ownership on the market today.

Deliveries of TENZATM ALD have begun to multiple global customers, among them leaders in memory device manufacturing. ASM’s mature compact ALD quad chamber module architecture has a proven track record with more than 2,000 reactors shipped to customers.          


About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: investor.relations@asm.com


Attachment


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

17:16 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 20.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
13:30 Mercedes Benz-Group erholt sich
11:34 Marktüberblick: Luftfahrtwerte gesucht
09:03 SMI bleibt in der Spur
07:19 MarketFlow Live - Pepsi 👍 Investors weigh risks 📉 Inflation data 🔥 Delta Air Lines ✈️ UK GDP💡 Oil🛢️
12.07.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.55% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Ralph Lauren Corp
12.07.22 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
12.07.22 Preview – 2. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit (Annual) 2022 | BX Swiss TV
08.07.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Brent Rohöl (Brent Crude Oil), WTI Rohöl (WTI Crude Oil)
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’257.94 19.92 USSM6U
Short 11’588.50 12.88 USSMNU
Short 12’131.91 7.83 TSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 10’916.14 13.07.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’384.39 17.56 WSSM8U
Long 10’180.76 13.04 OSSMLU
Long 9’700.12 8.31 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ASMI 255.12 -25.70% ASMI

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Franken-Euro-Parität zeitweise überschritten: Wird der Franken noch stärker?
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: SMI geht tiefer aus der Sitzung -- DAX schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Darum fällt der Euro erstmals seit zwei Jahrzehnten auf Parität zum US-Dollar - zum Franken kaum verändert
Stimmung am US-Markt dreht im späten Handel: Verluste zum Handelsende -- SMI geht freundlich aus der Sitzung -- DAX schliesst in Grün -- Asien-Börsen letztendlich schwach
Weshalb der Euro das 20-Jahrestief unterbietet - zum Franken unter Parität
Darum könnten die Ölpreise wieder sinken
GAZPROM-Aktie gibt nach: Nord Stream 2 kann sich vor Europäischem Gerichtshof durchsetzen
-38 Prozent: PolyPeptide-Aktie bricht nach Gewinnwarnung ein
Im Zweifel Qualität: Diese Aktien zählen zu den Top-Picks der Schweizer Banken
Twitter-Anwälte: Musks Rückzieher von Kaufvertrag ist ungültig - Twitter-Aktie stärker

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit