Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’768 0.1%  SPI 15’710 0.2%  Dow 39’471 -0.1%  DAX 18’742 -0.2%  Euro 0.9801 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’079 -0.1%  Gold 2’337 -1.0%  Bitcoin 57’214 2.7%  Dollar 0.9085 0.2%  Öl 83.5 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101Swatch1225515
Top News
Apple- und Google-Aktien uneins: Neue Software stoppt unerwünschtes Tracking
OpenAI setzt neue Massstäbe für KI-Gespräche
NVIDIA-Aktie als Selbstläufer: Analysten rechnen mit Gewinnen für Anleger
EPH-Aktie: Neue Konditionen für Euro-Bond genehmigt
Warum der Euro wieder unter 1,08 US-Dollar sinkt - zum Franken stärker
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
ASMI Aktie [Valor: 538608 / ISIN: NL0000334118]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.05.2024 21:17:00

ASM International N.V. announces voting results of the Annual General Meeting

finanzen.net zero ASMI-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

ASMI
595.47 CHF -2.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen


Almere, The Netherlands
May 13, 2024

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting held on May 13, 2024, in the Van der Valk Hotel Almere, in Almere, the Netherlands.

The shareholders approved all resolutions as proposed to the Annual General Meeting.

The main resolutions include the following:

  • The annual accounts 2023 were approved and adopted.
  • A regular dividend of €2.75 per common share was approved.
  • Mr. Lamouche was reappointed, and Ms. Micki and Mr. Van den Brink were appointed as members of the Supervisory Board.
  • Ernst & Young Accountants LLP was appointed as auditor for the financial year 2025.
  • A change of the remuneration policy for, and remuneration of, the Supervisory Board was also approved.
  • An amendment to ASM’s articles of association was approved.

Furthermore, as of today the Supervisory Board appointed Hichem M’Saad as ASM’s new CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, succeeding Benjamin Loh. Pauline van der Meer Mohr, Chair of the Supervisory Board: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to congratulate Benjamin on his very successful achievements as CEO of ASM and thank him once more for everything he has done for our company during the last four years. Also, we congratulate Hichem with his new position, wishing him all the best. We have full confidence that he will be a great successor.”

About ASM International N.V.

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Contacts  
Investor and media relations Investor relations
Victor Bareño Valentina Fantigrossi
T: +31 88 100 8500 T: +31 88 100 8502
E: investor.relations@asm.com E: investor.relations@asm.com

Attachment


Analysen zu ASMI

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Invest 2024: Schweiz – Auswandern und investieren | BX Swiss TV

Welche Themen waren auf der Invest Messe 2024 für Privatanleger besonders relevant?

Im heutigen Panel zum Thema Schweiz – Auswandern und investieren geben die beiden Finfluencer Thomas B. Kovacs alias »Sparkojote« und Kelvin Jörn alias »Aktienfreunde« einen Einblick in die Welt als Privatanleger in der Schweiz. Geleitet wird das Panel von David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Invest 2024: Schweiz – Auswandern und investieren | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:32 Bitcoin Kurs nahe 63.000 Dollar – Das ist für Anleger diese Woche wichtig
15:11 Three Ways to Transition Into E-mini S&P 500 Equal Weight Futures
11:29 UBS KeyInvest: Überzeugende Berichtssaison
09:29 Marktüberblick: Edelmetalle gesucht
08:55 SMI schnuppert am Jahreshoch
08:00 Invest 2024: Schweiz – Auswandern und investieren | BX Swiss TV
10.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms
09.05.24 Vontobel bietet neu Constant Leverage Zertifikate auf Sandoz und VAT an
07.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Continental AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’238.03 19.92 GZSSMU
Short 12’498.59 13.91 ASSM8U
Short 12’971.06 8.90 ZISSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’768.08 13.05.2024 17:30:20
Long 11’280.00 19.72
Long 11’120.00 13.73
Long 10’540.00 8.21
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ASMI 595.47 -2.06% ASMI

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Runes-Protokoll führt zu neuem Rekord - Mehr als 1,6 Millionen Bitcoin-Transaktionen an einem einzigen Tag
Bitcoin-Initiative in der Schweiz: Steigt die SNB bald in Bitcoin ein?
Roche-Aktie: Roche unterzeichnet Liefervertrag für Tecentriq mit Phanes Therapeutics
Novartis-Aktie profitiert: FDA vergibt weiteren "Breakthrough Therapy"-Status für Scemblix
GameStop-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Berühmter Reddit-User kehrt zurück
Bitcoin: MicroStrategy will Identitätsmanagement mit Ordinals revolutionieren
Rheinmetall-Aktie gesucht: Rheinmetall-Chef plädiert für "europäischen Rüstungs-Champion"
UBS-Aktie gewinnt: UBS-AT1-Anleihen werden neu bei Schlüsselereignis in Aktien gewandelt
NVIDIA-Aktie als Selbstläufer: Analysten rechnen mit Gewinnen für Anleger
Morgan Stanley-Analyst bullish für Tesla-Aktie: Musk erhält Zusagen für Full Self-Driving in China

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit