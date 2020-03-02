AskMrFranchise.com Releases FRANCHISING 101: Everything You Need to Know About Franchising

MANHASSET, N.Y., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AskMrFranchise.com, the premier online source of business and franchise data, announces the release of Franchising 101: Everything You Need to Know About Franchising.

Franchising 101 explains all major topics relevant to franchising. It details what franchising is, the types of franchising that exist, the origin and history of franchising, the pros and cons to franchisees and franchisors, franchise laws and regulations, FDD's, the franchise agreement, methods of financing, and it provides six explanatory case studies.

Franchising 101 book can be downloaded here: https://askmrfranchise.com/franchising-101/

"AskMrFranchise.com matches users and opportunities based upon specific, relevant criteria. The purpose of the book, Franchising 101, is to reconcile opportunities by demystifying franchising." – James Notaris

AskMrFranchise.com is deemed the elite means of matching users to apt opportunities. It offers a variety of tools and strategic techniques that help do that. They include, in part, the following:

Fundamental Franchise Topics | Provides clear and concise explanations of fundamental topics that translate complex legalese into layman terms.

| Provides clear and concise explanations of fundamental topics that translate complex legalese into layman terms. Fundamental Franchise News | Provides stories and articles reporting on key topics, developments and news.

| Provides stories and articles reporting on key topics, developments and news. QuickMatch Utility | Matches a user to opportunities that fit that user's specified criteria. Through a tailored quiz and matching technology, we gather information on each user to build a prospective match to fitting franchises and opportunities.

| Matches a user to opportunities that fit that user's specified criteria. Through a tailored quiz and matching technology, we gather information on each user to build a prospective match to fitting franchises and opportunities. Franchise Review and Analysis | Reviews FDDs to assure the legitimacy of the franchise. We review all 23 components of the FDD to assure compliance with FDD standards.

| Reviews FDDs to assure the legitimacy of the franchise. We review all 23 components of the FDD to assure compliance with FDD standards. Case Studies | Provides up-close, in-depth analyses of specific noteworthy opportunities.

| Provides up-close, in-depth analyses of specific noteworthy opportunities. Franchise Search Bar | Users obtain opportunities specific to the criteria that they specify.

| Users obtain opportunities specific to the criteria that they specify. "Did You Know" | Provides users fascinating, often unknown stories and data.

Further information is available at https://askmrfranchise.com/about/ . Follow AskMrFranchise.com on Twitter @amfranchise. AskMrFranchise.com is a component of a portfolio of informational sites owned by Callens Capital , that include, in part, WhatTheLawIs.com.

