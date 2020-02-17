Ask The Doctor Launches Free Coronavirus Hotline

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Canadian digital healthcare portal Ask The Doctor has launched a toll-free number for anyone around the world to call who are concerned about the Coronavirus.

"It is our duty and it is our responsibility to help people around the world as we are trying to contain this deadly virus" said Prakash Chand, CEO of Ask The Doctor.

Doctors and nurses around the globe are available around the clock to answer people's concerns with the coronavirus toll-free at 1-877-453-4262 or via email at coronavirus@askthedoctor.com

The hotline is part of Ask The Doctor's "first level response" for dealing with the impact of major health emergencies, a strategy that was first deployed following the 2015 Nepal earthquake, a disaster in which 5000+ people were killed and many more seriously injured.

SOURCE Ask The Doctor