27.01.2021 01:00:00

Asia's First Online Pet Pharmacy Goes Live - Female Tech Founders Launch My Animal Dispensary

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing convenience and competitive prices to pet owners across the country, Asia's first online pet pharmacy has launched at myanimaldispensary.com, according to My Animal Dispensary.

Get vet approved pet medications, supplements and prescription diets online at wwww.myanimaldispensary.com

For the first time in Singapore, pet owners can order prescriptions online, upon presentation of a veterinary script. Available for home delivery, myanimaldispensary.com offers convenient script refills without having to travel back and forth to vet clinics. Customers can shop from a wide range of vet-approved pet medicines, supplements and prescription diets for pets, including; dogs, cats, rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs and chinchillas.

This female-founded e-commerce business was launched in response to challenges from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, together with the idea to bring pet healthcare services into the modern era.

My Animal Dispensary co-founder, Pearl, said: "Over the past year, online shopping has been a lifeline for many of us. However, pet owners' needs were not being met, with pet prescriptions remaining a face-to-face service. Coupled with a surge in pet ownership in recent months, there has never been a greater need for a digital solution. So, we decided to launch Asia's first online pet pharmacy, making pet healthcare accessible and convenient for script fulfilments, without the need to leave your home. We aim to complement veterinary service providers with an agile solution, to create a seamless digital pet healthcare offering in Singapore."

"We're an independent business, backed by a registered veterinarian and veteran in the pet supplies industry. With over 20 years combined experience, this allows us to deliver that all-important human touch, as well as insight and know-how to provide a personal, professional and reliable service."

The user-friendly website allows guests to shop by pet type, or their specific needs. There's over 500 products stocked from more than 20 leading names, offering a one-stop shop for customers. This includes popular brands such as; Comfy Cone, DermCare, Hills Prescription Diet and Natural Pet, amongst many others.

The e-pharmacy makes it easy for customers to meet their pet's needs, from medical supplies to pet foods and treats. This includes treatments for common conditions, which range from digestive issues to behavioural needs, as well as skin and coat ailments and dental care.

With a swift turnaround, items are delivered in 1- 3 working days, with free delivery on orders over $99.

To stay up-to-date with My Animal Dispensary's promotions, offers and news, follow @MyAnimalDispensary on Facebook and Instagram, and visit myanimaldispensary.com

*According to Business Times, pet ownership has increased by 19% in five years in Singapore.

Notes to Editors:

  • Headquartered in Singapore, My Animal Dispensary was launched in January 2021. The female-founded tech business is backed by a qualified veterinarian and a veteran that has launched other successful pet enterprises including Bubble Pets. The online pet pharmacy offers leading pet supplies and prescription script fulfilment with home delivery.

SOURCE My Animal Dispensary

