Asiaray is Awarded Exclusive Concession Rights to Operate Advertising and Media Resources of KMB and LWB

HONG KONG, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asiaray Media Group Limited ("Asiaray" or the "Group"; stock code: 1993), a leading out-of-home ("OOH") media company with a strategic focus on airport and metro line advertising, is pleased to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Asiaray Advertising has entered into the KMB Licence Agreement with The Kowloon Motor Bus Company (1933) Limited ("KMB") and the LWB Licence Agreement with The Long Win Bus Company Limited ("LWB"), which granted to the Group the exclusive right, licence and authority to market install, display and maintain advertisements on or at the exterior and interior areas of the buses.

KMB is one of the biggest public transport service providers in Hong Kong specializing in provision of bus services in Hong Kong. In 2018, KMB has operated over 400 bus routes with a fleet of 4,112 buses carrying approximately 1,022,300,000 passengers during the year. Meanwhile, LWB is also specialized in provision of public transport in service in Hong Kong and operates 34 bus routes with a fleet of approximately 279 buses.

Mr. LAM Tak Hing, Vincent, Founder, Chairman and Executive Director of Asiaray, said, "We are delighted to be awarded the exclusive rights to operate advertising on the Advertising Spaces of both KMB and LWB for four years with extendable terms among which KMB is one of Hong Kong's biggest public transport services providers. The concept of having bus advertising has appeared since the 1950s. The exposure and impact of bus advertising can be very big and effective as the advertisements can be easily penetrate into people's life and reach a huge population of all ages and income levels across the city with the bus fleet reaching. Leveraging Asiaray's unique 'Space Management' approach, rich experience in public transport advertising and innovation, we believe our cooperation with KMB and LWB can maximize both companies' strengths and grasp market opportunities in the public transport advertising market together."

About Asiaray Media Group Limited (stock code: 1993.HK)

Established in 1993, Asiaray is a leading out-of-home media company in Greater China with a strategic focus on airport and metro line advertising. Currently, the Group's business network covers 40 cities in Greater China with media resources at over 36 airports (including exclusive concession rights at 30 airports and Sanya Phoenix International Airport Terminal 2, Hainan) and has exclusive concession rights to mainstream media resources of 19 metro lines in Greater China, the High Speed Rail (Hong Kong Section) and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (Zhuhai-Macao Port). And the Group has been appointed as the advertising non-fare operator for the Singapore MRT Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) in 2019.

Asiaray is also committed to invest in corporate social responsibility and environmental protection initiatives. The Company has been awarded "Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence (HKAEE)" and named as a "Hong Kong Green Organisation" for three consecutive years from 2016 to 2018 and received; and also has been named as a "Caring Company" for the tenth consecutive year .

