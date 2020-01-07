AsiaPay Launches Samsung Pay acceptance to its digital merchants

HONG KONG, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaPay, the leading e-Payment service and technology player in Asia, is pleased to offer its merchants in Hong Kong and soon Asia, the ability to accept Samsung Pay wallet payment, which offers Samsung Pay users a convenient and secure way to shop digitally and make digital payments using mobile phones.

Samsung Pay is a secure and easy-to-use mobile payment service which can be used on selected Samsung devices to make purchases at a wide range of merchants. Samsung Pay Web Checkout is an online payment method accessed from a web browser, PC-based or mobile, with authentication performed by Samsung Pay on the user's Samsung device. Initiated from a merchant web page, Web Checkout leverages Samsung Pay's In-App solution architecture for user authentication and transaction authorization.

This product launch allows AsiaPay to offer its digital merchants in Hong Kong and Asia a popular payment option that readily enhance sales and service. Samsung Pay users can now enjoy better payment experience and more payment convenience over digital merchants of AsiaPay in 12 markets in Asia including, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia..etc.

"In this new era of digital globalization, digital innovation and disruption change the way we live and do business. There is continued merchant demand for a complete integrated payment acceptance solution across prevailing payment methods in Asia to optimize sales conversion and better serve the customers globally especially in digital channel payments. We are honored to work with Samsung Pay to provide its users with greater payment convenience and acceptance at digital merchants of AsiaPay throughout Asia,'' said Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay.

"As a leading consumer electronics brand, Samsung has always aspired to create better and more fulfilling experiences for our users through meaningful innovations," said Yiyin Zhao Managing Director of Samsung Electronics H.K. Co. Ltd. "We hope to offer our consumers a payment service that is truly safe, simple, and widely-accepted. We are also thankful for the support of American Express, Mastercard, Visa, and card issuers. Together, we are creating a more complete payment experience, further enhanced with promotions, to bring mobile payments capability to more users than ever before."

About AsiaPay

Founded in 2000, AsiaPay, a premier electronic payment service and technology player, strives to bring advanced, secure, integrated and cost-effective electronic payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporate and e-Businesses in the worldwide market, covering an array of international credit card, debit card, prepaid card, netbanking, eWallet and QR, as well as cash collection.

AsiaPay is an accredited payment processor and payment gateway solution vendor for banks, certified ISO and PF for serving merchants, certified international 3-D Secure vendor for Visa, MasterCard, American Express, JCB, Discover and UnionPay. AsiaPay offers its variety of award-winning payment solutions that are multi-currency, multi-lingual, multi-card and multi-channel, together with its advanced fraud detection, payment analytic and management solutions.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, AsiaPay offers its professional e-Payment services, solutions and quality local service support across its other 15 country and city operations in Asia including: Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Mainland China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia and India. For more information, please visit www.asiapay.com and www.paydollar.com.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

Samsung Pay was launched in Hong Kong at 2017, with support from card issuers including American Express, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Citibank, Dah Sing Bank, DBS Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank. For more information about Samsung Pay, please visit http://www.samsung.com/hk_en/samsungpay.

