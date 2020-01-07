07.01.2020 11:47:00

AsiaPay Launches Samsung Pay acceptance to its digital merchants

HONG KONG, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaPay, the leading e-Payment service and technology player in Asia, is pleased to offer its merchants in Hong Kong and soon Asia, the ability to accept Samsung Pay wallet payment, which offers Samsung Pay users a convenient and secure way to shop digitally and make digital payments using mobile phones.

Samsung Pay is a secure and easy-to-use mobile payment service which can be used on selected Samsung devices to make purchases at a wide range of merchants. Samsung Pay Web Checkout is an online payment method accessed from a web browser, PC-based or mobile, with authentication performed by Samsung Pay on the user's Samsung device. Initiated from a merchant web page, Web Checkout leverages Samsung Pay's In-App solution architecture for user authentication and transaction authorization.

This product launch allows AsiaPay to offer its digital merchants in Hong Kong and Asia a popular payment option that readily enhance sales and service. Samsung Pay users can now enjoy better payment experience and more payment convenience over digital merchants of AsiaPay in 12 markets in Asia including, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia..etc.

"In this new era of digital globalization, digital innovation and disruption change the way we live and do business. There is continued merchant demand for a complete integrated payment acceptance solution across prevailing payment methods in Asia to optimize sales conversion and better serve the customers globally especially in digital channel payments. We are honored to work with Samsung Pay to provide its users with greater payment convenience and acceptance at digital merchants of AsiaPay throughout Asia,'' said Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay.

"As a leading consumer electronics brand, Samsung has always aspired to create better and more fulfilling experiences for our users through meaningful innovations," said Yiyin Zhao Managing Director of Samsung Electronics H.K. Co. Ltd. "We hope to offer our consumers a payment service that is truly safe, simple, and widely-accepted. We are also thankful for the support of American Express, Mastercard, Visa, and card issuers. Together, we are creating a more complete payment experience, further enhanced with promotions, to bring mobile payments capability to more users than ever before."

About AsiaPay

Founded in 2000, AsiaPay, a premier electronic payment service and technology player, strives to bring advanced, secure, integrated and cost-effective electronic payment processing solutions and services to banks, corporate and e-Businesses in the worldwide market, covering an array of international credit card, debit card, prepaid card, netbanking, eWallet and QR, as well as cash collection.

AsiaPay is an accredited payment processor and payment gateway solution vendor for banks, certified ISO and PF for serving merchants, certified international 3-D Secure vendor for Visa, MasterCard, American Express, JCB, Discover and UnionPay. AsiaPay offers its variety of award-winning payment solutions that are multi-currency, multi-lingual, multi-card and multi-channel, together with its advanced fraud detection, payment analytic and management solutions.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, AsiaPay offers its professional e-Payment services, solutions and quality local service support across its other 15 country and city operations in Asia including: Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Mainland China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia and India. For more information, please visit www.asiapay.com and www.paydollar.com.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

Samsung Pay was launched in Hong Kong at 2017, with support from card issuers including American Express, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Citibank, Dah Sing Bank, DBS Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank. For more information about Samsung Pay, please visit http://www.samsung.com/hk_en/samsungpay.

SOURCE AsiaPay

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:30
Talanx – Hammer am Support
09:41
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Credit Linked Notes in Zeichnung
08:35
SMI zeigt sich robust
07:15
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kurs auf 3.300 Punkte? / LafargeHolcim – Korrektur im Aufwärtstrend
06.01.20
Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikate auf verschiedene Indizes
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Colgate stellt bahnbrechende Technologie zur Revolution der Mundhygiene vor
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Montag
Marktstratege sieht in China grösstes Risiko für Weltwirtschaft
Novartis schliesst Übernahmeofferte für The Medicines erfolgreich ab
SMI schliesst leicht im Minus -- DAX verliert im Montagshandel -- US-Börsen erzielen leichte Gewinne -- Gold klettert auf höchsten Stand seit 2013
S+B-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Martin Haefner kauft Gründerfamilie aus
TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start
SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
InfraRisk cloud-based solution to support Judo Bank's SME lending in Australia

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX entwickeln sich am Dienstag freundlich. Die asiatischen Börsen legen am Dienstag zu. An den US-Börsen ging es am Montag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;