Asianwallets entering into the Japanese market

HONG KONG, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Asianwallets has signed cooperation agreements with Japanese mobile payment providers Globepay and Trysee. The three parties will provide "local payment services" and "exclusive benefits for members" targeting Southeast Asian tourists traveling Japan.

Reaching out to tourists from Thailand and Singapore, to build a closed loop for payments, membership, booking and marketing

According to statistics released by the Tourism Bureau of the Japanese Government, tourists from Thailand to Japan reached 1,132,100 in 2018, a year-on-year increase of 14.7%. The number of tourists from Singapore to Japan was up to 468,300, a year-on-year increase of 8.2%. Connecting with Asianwallets means that Japanese partner merchants can support more than 1.6 million tourists to use their local mobile payment apps to pay for purchases.

Asianwallets has targeted integration of "members' rights" of partner merchants, and reached out to tourists from Thailand and Singapore through upstream financial institutions, to realize the closed loop marketing of "tourists are the customers, and payment endows them with membership benefits".

Globepay, Japan's mobile payment promoter

Globepay was established in 2017 and has set up branches in China, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its main business is to provide mobile payments and marketing services for partner merchants. Pitt Li, its founder and CEO, has previously worked for Baidu, Gaopeng and many other companies. In 2017, he led the team to explore the mobile payment market in Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, making the company a major overseas partner of WeBank and reaching the average transaction of over 1.5 billion.

Trysee, the Japanese aggregate payment and SaaS service platform

Trysee was founded in 2008. Thanks to its years of market operation in Japanese tourism, catering, and e-commerce industries, it can rapidly promote mobile payments. It cooperates with WeChat Pay, Alipay and local payment companies to provide aggregate payment services for Japanese partner merchants. Based on its own advantages of system development and operation, it provides services including system development and operational maintenance for Japanese restaurant chains and cross-border e-commerce platforms.

