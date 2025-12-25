|
25.12.2025 04:59:30
Asian Stocks Mostly Subdued In Thin Trading
(RTTNews) - Withe most of the markets in the region closed for Christmas, the mood in Japanese and Chinese markets remains somewhat subdued on Thursday. Shares of insurance companies are faring well in Shanghai, while it's a mixed performance by stocks in the Japanese market.
The Japanese market's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up marginally on Thursday, recovering a bit previous session's marginal decline.
Trading volume was thin in the morning session with traders making cautious moves, waiting from the Cabinet's approval of the nation's Fiscal 2026 budget on Friday.
At the end of the morning session, the Nikkei 225 was up 5.54 points or 0.01% at 50,349.64, coming off an early high of 50,510.11.
Among the major gainers, Sumco climbed more than 4%. Rakuten, Keisei Electric Company, CyberAgent, Mercari Inc., Nippon Paper, Shionogi and Daiichi Sankyo gained 2 to 3.1%.
Ajinomoto, Panasonic, Renesas Electron, Odakyu Electric Railway, Sekisui House, Dentsu, Mazda Motor, Toto and Keio were among the other notable gainers.
Toho Zinc tumbled more than 7%. Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding, Kawasaki and Fujikura lost 2.5 to 3.4%.
Furukwawa Electric, Ebara, Advantest, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Resonac Holdings, Furukawa and Japan Steel Works also drifted lower.
The Chinese stock market, which is the only other exchange where trading is on today, was modestly higher a few minutes before the close of the morning session.
The Shanghai Composite Index, which opened slightly down, advanced to 3,952.70, gaining 11.75 points or 0.3%.
Foxconn Industrial Internet, China Life Insurance, Ping An Insurance, Hygon Information Technologies, People's Insurance Co., China Pacific Insurance, MetaX Integrated Circuits, New China Life Insurance, AVIC Chengdu Aircraft and Shenzhen Inovance Technology gained 1 to 3.2%.
Bank of Communications, Eoptolink Technology, CMOC Group, Victory Giant Technology, Shandong Gold Mining and China Tourism Group were among the major losers.
Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr
Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?
David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.
Im Video geht es um:
📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?
Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.
👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026
Inside Trading & Investment
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhe vor Weihnachten: SMI schließt nach Rekordhoch stärker -- DAX letztlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es vor den anstehenden Weihnachtsfeiertagen am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt nach oben.