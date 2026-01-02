Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’267 0.2%  SPI 18’219 0.2%  Dow 48’063 -0.6%  DAX 24’602 0.5%  Euro 0.9307 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’825 0.6%  Gold 4’396 1.9%  Bitcoin 70’617 0.5%  Dollar 0.7937 0.2%  Öl 61.1 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Vormittag
Nestlé-Aktie: Was Analysten im Dezember vom Papier halten
Dezember 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
freenet beendet Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Aktie fester
Zurich Insurance-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Suche...
02.01.2026 09:36:35

Asian Shares Surge On Tech Rally

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks surged in thin holiday trade on Friday after ending 2025 on a subdued note. Regional trading volumes remained thin due to holidays in Japan, China and New Zealand.

The dollar made a feeble start to 2026 after suffering its sharpest drop in eight years amid mounting economic uncertainties and rate cut expectations.

Current head Jerome Powell's term ends in May and President Donald Trump already said that he wants to see interest rates go down to 1 percent.

U.S. economic data due next week, including the U.S. payrolls report and jobless data may provide additional clues on whether the next Federal Reserve chief would opt for deeper interest-rate cuts.

Oil climbed on the first trading day of 2026 after capping its biggest annual drop since 2020. Gold jumped nearly 1.5 percent, extending upward momentum after recording its biggest jump since the 1979 oil crisis in 2025.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index soared 2.76 percent to 26,338.47, buoyed by a strong rally in tech shares.

Seoul stocks rallied to a record high in the first trading session of 2026. The Kospi average climbed 2.27 percent to 4,309.63 after data showed South Korea's exports hit a record high in 2025, driven by a surge in AI-fueled semiconductor demand.

Tech stocks surged on retail buying, with Samsung Electronics rising 7.2 percent and SK Hynix adding 4 percent.

The South Korean won held steady around 1,440 per dollar after Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong vowed to guard forex stability.

Australian markets edged up slightly in their first session of 2026. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.15 percent to 8,727.80, led by gains in energy and healthcare stocks. The broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.20 percent higher at 9,036.60.

Mining and gold stocks underperformed after Northern Star Resources cut its annual production guidance. Shares of the gold miner plummeted 8.6 percent.

The Aussie dollar held near 14-month highs ahead of monthly inflation data due next week. Earlier in the day, a survey showed activity in Australia's manufacturing activity slowed in December.

U.S. and European markets were closed on Thursday for the New Year holiday. On Wednesday, U.S. stocks ended lower for a fourth consecutive session in light New Year's Eve trading.

The Dow shed 0.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 gave up 0.7 percent as minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting revealed deep divisions among policymakers over the path of interest rates in 2026.

In economic releases, data showed new claims for unemployment benefits fell in holiday week but stayed near a monthslong range.

The major U.S. indexes notched big annual gains after a roller-coaster year dominated by President Trump's tariff uncertainties and a euphoria around AI-linked stocks.

The Nasdaq Composite skyrocketed by 20.4 percent for 2025, while the S&P 500 soared by 16.4 percent and the Dow surged by 13.0 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

23.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.12.2025
23.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’414.85 17.69 SV5BGU
SMI-Kurs: 13’267.48 30.12.2025 17:31:26
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin, Ether & Co: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Kryptowährungen 2025
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Zalando-Aktie ein
Grayscale-Prognose: Bitcoin könnte 2026 neue Rekordhöhen erreichen
4. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus
2025: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Stadler Rail-Aktie: Stadler-Topmanager kauft Aktien seiner Firma im Wert von 1 Million Franken
Ölpreis, Holzpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: Wie sich die Rohstoffe am Vormittag entwickeln
Dezember 2025: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Commerzbank-Aktie
Saxo Bank warnt: Quantencomputer könnten 2026 Krypto-Markt zum Einsturz bringen

Top-Rankings

Bitcoin, Ether & Co: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der Kryptowährungen 2025
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Jahr stark. Das sind die Gewinner und V ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoff-Performance im 4. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Am Rohstoffmarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Kryptowährungen im 4. Quartal 2025: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Quartal stark. Das sind die Gewinner un ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
09:41 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Tesla vor Absatzzahlen erholt - Robotik und autonomes Fahren
09:34 AUSBLICK 2026: Steuer, Deutschlandticket, Wehrdienst - was sich ändert
09:32 Aktien Asien: Hongkong deutlich im Plus - Feiertag in China und Japan
09:20 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax startet etwas höher ins Börsenjahr 2026
09:24 Warum die Ölpreise am Freitag etwas zulegen
09:05 Zahl der Erwerbstätigen nicht mehr gestiegen
09:03 Glänzender Jahresauftakt: Silber und Gold setzen Rally nahtlos fort
08:33 Neu im Streaming: Antikriegsfilm 'Der Tiger'
08:15 Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Ruhiger Start ins Börsenjahr 2026 - Dax etwas höher
08:05 Warum sich der Euro zum Dollar kaum verändert