Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’732 -0.9%  SPI 17’767 -0.9%  Dow 46’678 -1.6%  DAX 23’373 -0.9%  Euro 0.9027 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’692 -1.0%  Gold 5’084 -0.2%  Bitcoin 56’798 2.5%  Dollar 0.7883 0.3%  Öl 101.4 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Strategischer Rückzug: Chef von NVIDIA-Aktie Huang stoppt Milliarden-Fluss an OpenAI und Anthropic
Interview mit Tonia Zimmermann zur Investment Challenge 2026
Daimler Truck-Aktie: Buy-Bewertung durch Warburg Research
Analysten-Meinungen zur RENK-Aktie gespalten - Rheinmetall, HENSOLD und TKMS uneins
QIAGEN-Aktie: Deutsche Bank AG verbessert Bewertung auf Buy
Suche...
eToro entdecken
13.03.2026 09:37:16

Asian Shares Retreat As Oil Prices Continue To Rise Amid Shipping Disruptions

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks declined on Friday as rising crude oil prices linked to geopolitical tensions rattled investors.

Brent crude prices rose more than 1 percent toward $102 a barrel in Asian trade as concerns over supply disruptions overshadowed news of a record release of emergency reserves by members of the International Energy Agency.

Additionally, the Trump administration has issued its second authorization for buyers to take Russian oil cargoes already at sea and announced it was considering loosening shipping rules in a bid to ease growing pressure on prices.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States Navy may soon escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, perhaps with an international coalition.

The dollar hit a three-month high, and gold was little changed below $5,100 an ounce due to shifting Fed rate cut expectations.

Traders await the release of January's Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE), the preferred inflation gauge of the Federal Reserve (Fed), later in the day for fresh insights into the rate outlook after overnight data showed the headline consumer price index was steady in February.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.82 percent to 4,095.45 after a volatile session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 0.98 percent lower at 25,465.60, dragged down by technology stocks.

Japanese markets fell sharply on growing fears that the war in Iran will further crimp energy supplies and boost inflation. The Nikkei average dropped 1.16 percent to 53,819.61 while the broader Topix index settled 0.57 percent lower at 3,629.03.

Honda Motor shares slumped 5.6 percent after the automaker flagged its first annual loss in 70 years and announced it would cancel the launches and development of certain models in response to a slowdown in North America's EV market.

Seoul stocks closed lower for a second consecutive session after both U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran's new supreme leader struck defiant tones, with the latter ordering the Strait of Hormuz to remain closed and calling on Gulf Arabs to "shut down" U.S. bases in the region.

As oil prices reach multiyear highs, traders also trimmed bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts this year.

The benchmark Kospi index tumbled 1.72 percent to 5,487.24, with tech heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix both falling over 2 percent. Shares of nuclear energy companies rose after the passage of a special bill on U.S. investment.

Australian markets ended slightly lower as rising bets for interest rate hikes lifted banks and offset weakness in the mining sector. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.14 percent to 8,617.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.14 percent lower at 8,839.10.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index finished marginally lower at 13,187.34 after a survey showed activity in the country's manufacturing sector continued to expand in February.

Overnight, U.S. stocks tumbled to reach their lowest closing level in well over three months after closing little changed for two straight days.

The sell-off came amid skyrocketing oil prices and increasing Treasury yields due to Strait of Hormuz disruptions after reports emerged that three more foreign vessels were struck off the coast of Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new Supreme Leader, raised alarm bells with a powerful ultimatum targeting U.S. military installations and said the critical Strait of Hormuz would remain closed.

President Donald Trump said that the U.S. benefits from rising oil prices, but his priority is stopping Iran from having nuclear weapons.

Economic reports painted a positive picture of the world's largest economy, with the U.S. trade deficit shrinking in January and jobless claims falling last week.

The Dow lost 1.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 1.8 percent and the S&P 500 plummeted 1.5 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordniveau erreicht und notiert bereits seit mehreren Tagen über 5.000 US-Dollar. Doch profitieren davon auch die Minenaktien? Und ist es für Anleger sinnvoller, direkt Gold zu kaufen oder lieber in Unternehmen zu investieren, die Gold fördern?

Im Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer werfen wir einen Blick auf die wichtigsten Gold- und Silberproduzenten sowie auf spannende Unternehmen rund um die Rohstoffbranche.

Diese Themen besprechen wir im Video:
• Warum der Goldpreis aktuell so stark gestiegen ist
• Die grössten Goldminen der Welt – Newmont und Barrick im Fokus
• Minenaktien vs. physisches Gold – was ist langfristig sinnvoller?
• Welche Risiken Minenbetreiber haben (Politik, Umweltauflagen, hohe Investitionen)
• Chancen bei Royalty- und Streaming-Unternehmen wie Franco-Nevada oder Wheaton Precious Metals
• Warum Kupfer, Stahl und andere Rohstoffe durch Infrastruktur und Digitalisierung immer wichtiger werden
• Welche Branchen zusätzlich profitieren – z.B. Baumaschinenhersteller wie Caterpillar

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:23 Marktüberblick: Quartalszahlen im Fokus
09:08 SMI schliesst auf Jahrestief
07:01 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Vorerst seitwärts?
12.03.26 Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.03.26 Erdgas im Spannungsfeld: Geopolitische Krisen und Chancen für Anleger
12.03.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ABB Ltd, Holcim Ltd, Schneider Electric SE
06.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Nvidia
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’332.46 19.78 B8RSFU
Short 13’618.22 13.93 ST6BQU
Short 14’113.43 9.00 S7DB8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’732.28 13.03.2026 09:37:39
Long 12’275.23 19.94 S6EBMU
Long 11’976.41 13.79 SKIBKU
Long 11’465.58 8.94 SU9BIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bachem-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Umsatz und Gewinn gesteigert - Umsatzmilliarde 2026 wird nicht erwähnt
SMI-Papier Nestlé-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Nestlé-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren
Accelleron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Umsatz und Gewinn klettern auf neues Niveau
Rheinmetall-Aktie: DZ BANK vergibt Kaufen
Deutsche Bank-Aktie rutscht ab: Fühere Mitarbeitern verklagen die Bank im Fall Monte Paschi
TUI-Aktie im Sinkflug: Verschobener Oman-Deal und teures Kerosin drücken Margen
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich leicht in Grün: VRP rechnet mit Verdoppelung der Ausfallrate am Private-Credit-Markt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rüstungsaktien im Anlegerfokus: So schlagen sich Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.