Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’174 1.3%  SPI 18’267 1.7%  Dow 47’741 0.5%  DAX 23’967 2.4%  Euro 0.9040 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’840 2.7%  Gold 5’189 0.9%  Bitcoin 55’052 3.4%  Dollar 0.7758 -0.2%  Öl 91.8 2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Lindt & Sprüngli-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: Ergebnisplus in 2025 dank Preiserhöhungen
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Vormittag
Partners Group-Aktie tiefer: Kräftige Gewinnsteigerung in 2025
Jefferies & Company Inc. veröffentlicht Bewertung: Volkswagen (VW) vz-Aktie mit Buy
Bist du bereit für den Traders Cup 2026? Beweise dein Trading-Talent, lerne neue Strategien und sichere dir exklusive Preise!
Suche...
eToro entdecken
10.03.2026 09:40:47

Asian Shares Rebound As Oil Prices Retreat On Trump Remarks

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday as concerns over the U.S.-Iran conflict eased following comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that the war was "very complete".

Trump's remarks coupled with reports suggesting Washington may soften sanctions on Russian energy injected a burst of optimism, sending bond prices tumbling and crude oil prices plunging by nearly 10 percent at the start of Asian trading.

Oil prices recouped some losses later after finance ministers from the G7 countries broadly agreed to delay the release of oil from their strategic reserves.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.65 percent to 4,123.14. CATL shares jumped 5.3 percent after the world's biggest battery maker reported higher than expected earnings.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 2.17 percent to 25,959.90 as Trump's remarks helped ease inflation concerns and revived investor demand for riskier assets.

Japanese markets ended sharply higher as energy prices dropped and bond yields retreated on expectations of easing war-related risks. The Nikkei average soared 2.88 percent to 54,248.39, with semiconductor-related stocks doing well.

Tokyo Electron added 2.9 percent, Advantest climbed 5.3 percent and Furukawa Electric surged 8.5 percent. The broader Topix index settled 2.47 percent higher at 3,664.28.

South Korea's Kospi average finished 5.35 percent higher at 5,532.59, led by tech heavyweights and airline stocks. Samsung Electronics, Korean Airn and SK Hynix surged 8-12 percent. An intraday gain above 6 percent triggered a "sidecar" curb that briefly halted program trading on the main bourse during the morning session.

Australian markets advanced, with mining and tech stocks leading the recovery. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended up 1.09 percent at 8,692.60, giving up some early gains. The broader All Ordinaries index added 1.14 percent to close at 8,924.20.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index finished marginally lower at 13,094.37 as early gains faded.

Overnight, U.S. stocks recovered from a sharp early sell-off to end notably higher as oil prices whipsawed and President Trump said the war with Iran may not last that long.

Trump told CBS News that he thinks "the war is very complete, pretty much and they have nothing left in a military sense." Trump also added that he's thinking about taking over the Strait of Hormuz.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 both slumped by as much as 1.5 percent to reach their worst intraday levels in over three months before reversing course to end higher by 1.4 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

The Dow tumbled by as much as 1.9 percent before finishing half a percent higher.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Um 18 Uhr live: Schluss mit K.O.-Kriterien bei der Aktienauswahl - Warum Sortieren das neue Filtern ist

Filtern oder Sortieren? Thomas Vittner zeigt heute Abend, wie du Aktien objektiv sortierst, statt sie voreilig zu löschen. Lerne ein System für echte Treffsicherheit kennen!

Schnell Plätze sichern!

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

07:07 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – 13‘000er-Marke auf dem Prüfstand
09.03.26 Marktüberblick: Ölpreis-Schock im Fokus
09.03.26 SMI vor holprigem Wochenauftakt
09.03.26 Wie Goldman Sachs die globalen Finanzmärkte prägte
06.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Nvidia
05.03.26 Julius Bär: 13.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Banco Santander SA, UBS Group AG
04.03.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’505.97 19.12 BDOSZU
Short 13’758.83 13.93 S8PBCU
Short 14’288.76 8.88 BONS1U
SMI-Kurs: 13’173.64 10.03.2026 09:40:48
Long 12’393.42 19.84 SRZBNU
Long 12’099.89 13.78 SNLBQU
Long 11’571.35 8.85 SRNB8U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.