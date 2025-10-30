Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’304 -0.1%  SPI 17’038 -0.1%  Dow 47’632 -0.2%  DAX 24’201 0.3%  Euro 0.9280 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’713 0.1%  Gold 3’971 0.7%  Bitcoin 88’628 0.7%  Dollar 0.7991 -0.1%  Öl 64.4 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Bank startet Rückkaufprogramm für frühere Credit-Suisse-Anleihen
Clariant-Aktie in Grün: Umsatzprognose erneut gesenkt
Roche-Aktie tiefer: Übernahme von 89bio abgeschlossen - Biotech wird Tochtergesellschaft
Lufthansa-Aktie legt zu: Trotz mehr Passagieren sinkt der Gewinn leicht
EEII-Aktie: Struktur der geplanten Transaktion mit Jubin Frères präzisiert
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
30.10.2025 09:40:06

Asian Shares Mixed As Trump-Xi Summit Concludes

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that further interest rate cuts are not guaranteed.

The Bank of Japan left interest rate unchanged as expected but hinted at future hikes as inflation remains above target.

The meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded, with Trump saying there will be a trade deal "pretty soon".

Trump announced that he would reduce fentanyl tariffs on China by from 20 percent to 10 percent, helping calm immediate tensions.

China's state media quoted Xi as saying that a 'consensus' was reached with Trump on trade issues.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.73 percent to 3,986.90 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.24 percent to 26,282.69 as the high-stakes Xi-Trump meeting lacked surprises and Trump said Nvidia's Blackwell AI chips weren't discussed with Xi Jinping.

Japanese markets ended on a flat note after the Bank of Japan kept interest rates on hold. The Nikkei finished marginally higher at 51,325.61, notching a record high earlier on the back of a weaker yen. The broader Topix index settled 0.69 percent higher at 3,300.79.

Seoul stocks ended slightly higher as the United States and South Korea concluded a $350 billion trade agreement and Samsung Electronics delivered strong Q3 earnings.

The $350 billion trade agreement features significant tariff reductions and investment commitments. The Kospi average edged up by 0.14 percent to 4,086.89, notching another record high. Shares of Samsung Electronics surged 3.6 percent.

Australian markets ended lower for a third straight session as investors continued to scale back expectations of an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 dropped 0.46 percent to 8,885.50, with real estate and consumer discretionary stocks pacing the declines. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.43 percent at 9,178.90.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index rose 0.37 percent to 13,459.29, reaching its highest level in nearly three weeks.

Gold edged up after four days of losses as the dollar eased slightly after reaching a two-week high Wednesday. Oil prices fell about 1 percent ahead of OPEC+ supply decision.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending mixed after the Fed lowered interest rates by another quarter point, as widely expected, and said it will halt quantitative tightening program amid signs of stress in money markets.

However, Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that a further reduction in rates in December is "not a foregone conclusion," noting officials had "strongly differing views about how to proceed" at the final meeting of the year.

Powell also highlighted the high level of uncertainty due to government shutdown delaying key data and said there's a "growing chorus" that feels the Fed should "wait a cycle" to continue cutting rates.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6 percent to reach a new record closing high after President Trump said he would discuss the sale of Nvidia's Blackwell chips in his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. The S&P 500 finished marginally lower and the Dow slid 0.2 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma): Führung, Erfolg & Pharma-Strategie- zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morning Call spricht die Schweizer Unternehmer-Ikone Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma) mit François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über Führung, Wachstum, Kooperationen, seine Zeit bei der NZZ und darüber, warum Zuhören der wichtigste Leadership-Skill ist.

Die perfekte Folge für alle, die sich für Pharmastrategien, Galenica/Vifor und Unternehmertum interessieren.

🎯 Themen im Interview mit Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma)

– Antrieb und Führungsphilosophie eines Unternehmers
– Erfolgsweg von Galenica – Lehren aus Jahrzehnten Führung
– Frauenquote, Teamkultur und Leadership bei OM Pharma
– Internationale Expansion: China, USA und neue Märkte
– Forschung, Druck und Verantwortung in der Pharmaindustrie
– Inspiration, Balance und persönliche Haltung zum Erfolg
– Zukunftsvisionen: Schweiz, Unternehmertum und Investments

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma): Führung, Erfolg & Pharma-Strategie- zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

09:00 Rohstoffmärkte im Wirbelwind der Weltpolitik
07:38 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Unterstützung getestet
29.10.25 SMI stürzt ab
29.10.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 29.10.2025
29.10.25 Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma): Führung, Erfolg & Pharma-Strategie- zu Gast im BX Morningcall
28.10.25 Logo WHS Starbucks Aktienanalyse vor den Zahlen – beim Geschäftsmodell dreht sich nicht unbedingt alles um die Kaffeebohne
28.10.25 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Rheinmetall AG
24.10.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Barry Callebaut
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’823.22 19.56 S2S3VU
Short 13’094.83 13.71 UEBSLU
Short 13’580.05 8.95 UJOBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’304.33 30.10.2025 09:26:33
Long 11’736.05 18.56 SHFB5U
Long 11’507.12 13.87 BIYSFU
Long 11’008.02 8.95 BMQS4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
adidas-Aktie fällt dennoch zurück: Gewinne sprudeln
BASF-Aktie steigt: Besseres Ergebnis als erwartet - Aktienrückkauf beginnt im November -- Sparkurs bei Investitionen
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie höher: Anleger reagieren positiv auf Sparprogramm und Rückkäufe
Bernstein Research veröffentlicht Investment-Empfehlung: adidas-Aktie mit Outperform
NVIDIA-Aktie dank Milliardendeal im Plus - Nokia springt zweistellig hoch
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen uneins -- SMI und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Plus - Nikkei mit Allzeithoch
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittwochnachmittag mit Kurseinbussen
Straumann-Aktie zieht an: Konzern hält Kurs - neue Partnerschaften für Kieferorthopädie

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 43: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 43: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
09:39 ROUNDUP 2: VW rutscht wegen Porsche in die roten Zahlen - Anleger gelassen
09:39 Trotz gesunkener Ölpreise: Totalenergies verdient gut
09:29 ROUNDUP/Puma versucht Neustart: Zu 'kommerziell' geworden - Aktie im Minus
09:25 APA ots news: Totschnig: Am Weltspartag das grüne Sparschwein füttern
09:24 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Im Plus - Viele Themen: Trump und Xi, Zahlen, EZB
09:18 Spanien: Inflation steigt überraschend über drei Prozent
09:05 APA ots news: Heimische Konjunktur im III. Quartal 2025 weiterhin verhalten
09:04 GNW-News: Neuer Europachef bei Vertex treibt Produktinnovationen voran und stärkt Lösungen für Compliance
09:21 UniCredit-Aktie kaum verändert: Knapp 30 Prozent an griechischer Alpha Bank gesichert
08:59 Aktien Asien: Durchwachsene Entwicklung angesichts uneinheitlicher Impulse