SMI 13'048 0.2%  SPI 17'910 0.1%  Dow 47'886 -0.5%  DAX 23'960 0.0%  Euro 0.9332 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5'690 0.2%  Gold 4'329 -0.2%  Bitcoin 69'187 1.1%  Dollar 0.7955 0.0%  Öl 60.1 -0.9% 
18.12.2025 09:39:09

Asian Shares Follow Wall Street Lower On AI Concerns

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday after the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted to three-week lows overnight on concerns about lofty valuations for technology stocks.

After recent employment data painted a mixed picture of the world's largest economy, traders also braced for key U.S. inflation reading later in the day that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory in the new year.

The dollar was broadly firm in Asian trade ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week. Gold dipped slightly but hovered near record levels on Fed rate cut bets.

Oil prices climbed on supply disruption concerns stemming from Venezuela and Russia.

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.16 percent to 3,876.37 as cash- strapped China Vanke kicked off a second meeting with bond holders to extend its debt payments and avoid a default.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 0.12 higher at 25,498.13 after a choppy session. Japanese markets hit three-week lows as investors weighed the outlook for artificial intelligence and data center businesses and looked ahead to the Bank of Japan's policy meeting conclusion on Friday, with the central bank expected to raise interest rates to the highest level in three decades.

The Nikkei average fell 1.03 percent to 49,001.50 while the broader Topix index settled 0.37 percent lower at 3,356.89. Advantest, SoftBank and Fujikura lost 3-4 percent.

Seoul stocks sank on continued concerns over the profitability of the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. The Kospi average tumbled 1.53 percent to 3,994.51.

Battery Maker LG Energy Solution nosedived 8.9 percent after Ford Motor cancelled a 9.6 trillion won ($6.5 billion) battery agreement with the company.

Australian markets recovered from an early slide to finish marginally higher, snapping a three-day losing streak as gains in technology stocks offset losses in the energy sector. Woodside Energy tumbled 2.7 percent after its Chief Executive Officer Meg O'Neill resigned to become the CEO of BP Plc.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index dipped 0.29 percent to 13,256.77 despite data showing robust Q3 GDP growth.

U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight, with semiconductor and stocks tied to the AI trade losing further ground after reports emerged that Oracle's primary investor pulled out of one of its data center projects.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.8 percent while the S&P 500 shed 1.2 percent and the Dow dropped half a percent to extend losses for a fourth consecutive session.

Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im heutigen BX Morningcall spricht David Kunz gemeinsam mit François Bloch mit Gast Marco Parroni (heute Uniq Prime, ehemals Julius Bär) über Markenführung im Private Banking: Warum „Luxus“-Denken oft in die falsche Richtung führt, wie Sponsoring und Partnerships (u.a. rund um Formel E) als echter Wertetransfer funktionieren – und weshalb ein Ökosystem-Ansatz häufig mehr bringt als klassische KPI-Logik.

Themen im Gespräch:

💡Private Banking vs. Luxusmarke: wo der Vergleich hinkt
💡Sponsoring als Strategie: Sichtbarkeit, Glaubwürdigkeit, interne Akzeptanz
💡Wie man Brand-Impact realistisch misst
💡Vertrauen als Kernwert – und was KI daran (nicht) ersetzt
💡Was Marco Parroni heute mit Uniq Prime aufbaut

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

09:37 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.12.2025
07:54 Cisco erreicht wieder historische Werte
06:59 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Trendlinie unterboten
17.12.25 Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall
17.12.25 Rekordhoch zum Greifen nah
16.12.25 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
16.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Geberit, Holcim, SGS
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
09:35 APA ots news: HMW Mobility begibt Genussscheine für nächsten Wachstumsschritt
09:22 ROUNDUP: Baugenehmigungen steigen wieder - Eigenheime gefragt
09:20 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Weihnachtsrally bleibt weiter aus
09:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für Inditex auf 67 Euro - 'Buy'
09:12 Kallas: Risiko bei Konzept zu Russland-Vermögen nicht besonders groß
09:11 Aktien Asien: Verluste bei KI-Werten - Halbleiteraktien stabil
09:06 Umfrage: Verbraucher in Deutschland verschärfen 2026 den Sparkurs
09:02 Baugenehmigungen steigen wieder - Eigenheime gefragt
08:45 WDH/AKTIE IM FOKUS: Rheinmetall vorbörslich gefragt - Autogeschäft vor Verkauf
08:44 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Rheinmetall vorbörslich gefragt - Autogeschäft vor Vorkauf