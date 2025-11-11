Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’542 0.7%  SPI 17’298 0.7%  Dow 47’369 0.8%  DAX 23’983 0.1%  Euro 0.9289 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’692 0.5%  Gold 4’135 0.5%  Bitcoin 84’468 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8039 -0.1%  Öl 63.9 -0.3% 
11.11.2025 09:38:27

Asian Shares End On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks gave up early gains to end mixed on Tuesday after rising in the previous session as U.S. lawmakers moved toward reopening the federal government.

The longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history has left a mark on an already-struggling economy, with investors now shifting focus to the release of delayed economic reports for clarity on the Federal Reserve's policy path.

Investors also contemplated the implications of President Trump's dividend plan for Americans and the possible effects on stock and crypto markets.

Trump floated the idea of paying most Americans a "dividend of at least $2000 a person" from revenue raised by tariffs.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.39 percent to 4,002.76 amid concerns over tech valuations.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index recovered from an early slide to end up by 0.18 percent at 26,696.41.

Shares of electric vehicle-maker XPeng soared 18 percent in Hong Kong after the unveiling of robotaxis and humanoid robots powered by its in-house AI chips.

Japanese markets ended slightly lower as investors locked in profits in tech shares. The Nikkei average slipped 0.14 percent to 50,842.93 while the broader Topix index closed 0.13 percent higher at 3,321.58.

Advantest slumped 4.1 percent and Fujikura lost percent while technology investor SoftBank Group rose 2 percent after announcing a stock split.

Sony Group surged 5.5 percent after reporting stronger than expected second-quarter earnings and raising its profit outlook.

Seoul stocks ended higher for a second day running amid an AI-led rebound. The Kospi average surged 0.81 percent to 4,106.39 Samsung Electronics rallied 2.9 percent and SK Hynix climbed 2.2 percent.

Australian markets ended lower, pulled down by financial and energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.19 percent to 8,818.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.12 percent lower at 9,098.40.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares plunged 8.5 percent and Commonwealth Bank of Australia plummeted 6.6 percent.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index finished marginally lower at 13,604.55.

The dollar held steady in Asian trade and gold hovered near a three-week high at $4,135 an ounce while oil prices were slightly lower.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight after the Senate voted 60-40 in favor of a temporary funding bill to end the government shutdown, which recently became the longest in U.S. history.

The measure does call for a vote on the extension of enhanced Obamacare tax credits and would also reverse some of the recent mass federal layoffs.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 2.3 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 1.5 percent and the Dow rose 0.8 percent.

